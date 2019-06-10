Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Pic From Wedding, Call It 'Best Day of Our Lives'

Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, were first linked together last June, when they were spotted on a picnic together in Santa Barbara, California.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Pic From Wedding, Call It 'Best Day of Our Lives'
Image courtesy: Instagram/Chris Pratt
Loading...

They said "I do!"

Avengers Endgame star Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, in front of friends and family in a private ceremony, which took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara, on Saturday.

On Sunday, the couple, who was first spotted together in June 2018, gushed about the "intimate" nuptials on Instagram, where they both shared a romantic photo from their big day.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" the newlyweds wrote on Instagram. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Related: Avengers Endgame Star Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Daughter Katherine are Married

The lovebirds posted the same photo on Instagram — alongside nearly identical message — at the exact same time.

Katherine looked stunning in her strapless white wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline and long train. While Pratt looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a silver tie and matching pocket square.

"Massive congrats!!" Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Karen Gillan also commented on the picture.

This marks Pratt's second marriage and Schwarzenegger's first. The Jurassic World star split from actress Anna Faris in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The two share one son together, named Jack.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, were first linked together last June, when they were spotted on a picnic together in Santa Barbara, California. They were later seen on dates around Los Angeles and outings with Jack in tow. Soon after, they made their relationship Instagram official when Pratt shared a sweet collage of Schwarzenegger on her birthday last December.

They announced their engagement on social media back in January after seven months of dating.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram