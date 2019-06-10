Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Pic From Wedding, Call It 'Best Day of Our Lives'

They said "I do!"

Avengers Endgame star Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, in front of friends and family in a private ceremony, which took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara, on Saturday.

On Sunday, the couple, who was first spotted together in June 2018, gushed about the "intimate" nuptials on Instagram, where they both shared a romantic photo from their big day.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" the newlyweds wrote on Instagram. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Related: Avengers Endgame Star Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Daughter Katherine are Married

The lovebirds posted the same photo on Instagram — alongside nearly identical message — at the exact same time.

Katherine looked stunning in her strapless white wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline and long train. While Pratt looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a silver tie and matching pocket square.

"Massive congrats!!" Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Karen Gillan also commented on the picture.

This marks Pratt's second marriage and Schwarzenegger's first. The Jurassic World star split from actress Anna Faris in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The two share one son together, named Jack.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, were first linked together last June, when they were spotted on a picnic together in Santa Barbara, California. They were later seen on dates around Los Angeles and outings with Jack in tow. Soon after, they made their relationship Instagram official when Pratt shared a sweet collage of Schwarzenegger on her birthday last December.

They announced their engagement on social media back in January after seven months of dating.

Follow @News18Movies for more