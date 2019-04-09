'Avengers Endgame' Star Karen Gillan May Have Just Spilled a Massive Nebula Spoiler

Actress Karen Gillan might have just dropped a massive Avengers: Endgame spoiler. The actress, whose character of Nebula was first introduced in the 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy, is all set to reprise her role as Thanos' troubled daughter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's highly-anticipated film.During a media interaction for the movie, the actress seemed to have revealed a little too much about what Nebula is up to in the upcoming film."It's maybe safe to say she suffers from some daddy issues because her dad is Thanos, so who wouldn't? I'm excited for her to face the source of this abuse," Gillan was quoted as saying by Entertainment Weekly."She's talked about how she wants to inflict revenge, so we all know about that. I'd like to see her try to face that,"However, realising that she might have given away too much, the actress backed off: "I don't know if she will. Maybe she won't. I just got really nervous I gave something away, so I'm going to stop."Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26, and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.