English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Star Karen 'Nebula' Gillan Wants to Direct MCU Film
The actor, who plays Nebula in the MCU, made her directorial debut with 2018's 'The Party's Just Beginning', in which she also starred.
The actor, who plays Nebula in the MCU, made her directorial debut with 2018's 'The Party's Just Beginning', in which she also starred.
Loading...
Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan says she wants to direct a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The actor, who plays Nebula in the MCU, made her directorial debut with 2018's The Party's Just Beginning, in which she also starred.
Gillan said she keeps asking Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige when the moment would arrive.
"I'm still waiting," she added.
The actor-filmmaker said she "wouldn't just do any film". "I think it would need to be one where I had a strong feeling that I was the best person for the job (as director). Obviously that's not every movie that comes your way," she told Variety in The Big Ticket podcast.
She also talked about Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow stand-alone outing.
Asked why it took so long for the female superhero to get her own Marvel movie, Gillan said, it "does feel like she should already have one".
"I think we're only just starting to get together these female-led superhero movies. It's kind of a new thing and we're living in this time of change at the moment. To see 'Captain Marvel' do so well, I mean, I was crying in the cinema. So happy that she was smashing it and people were loving it. I think it's time to see the 'Black Widow' movie," the actor said.
Follow @news18movies for more
The actor, who plays Nebula in the MCU, made her directorial debut with 2018's The Party's Just Beginning, in which she also starred.
Gillan said she keeps asking Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige when the moment would arrive.
"I'm still waiting," she added.
The actor-filmmaker said she "wouldn't just do any film". "I think it would need to be one where I had a strong feeling that I was the best person for the job (as director). Obviously that's not every movie that comes your way," she told Variety in The Big Ticket podcast.
She also talked about Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow stand-alone outing.
Asked why it took so long for the female superhero to get her own Marvel movie, Gillan said, it "does feel like she should already have one".
"I think we're only just starting to get together these female-led superhero movies. It's kind of a new thing and we're living in this time of change at the moment. To see 'Captain Marvel' do so well, I mean, I was crying in the cinema. So happy that she was smashing it and people were loving it. I think it's time to see the 'Black Widow' movie," the actor said.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers: Endgame Nail Art is the Best Fashion Trend of 2019
- Exactly Two Years After Baahubali 2 Released, Avengers Endgame is Challenging Its Box Office Records
- Diljit Dosanjh's Song on Kylie & Kareena Out Now, Bebo Records Special Thank You Message for Him
- How TikTok is Getting Indian Women To Stop Bothering About 'Log Kya Kahenge?'
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results