1-min read

Avengers Endgame Star Karen 'Nebula' Gillan Wants to Direct MCU Film

The actor, who plays Nebula in the MCU, made her directorial debut with 2018's 'The Party's Just Beginning', in which she also starred.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan says she wants to direct a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor, who plays Nebula in the MCU, made her directorial debut with 2018's The Party's Just Beginning, in which she also starred.

Gillan said she keeps asking Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige when the moment would arrive.
"I'm still waiting," she added.

The actor-filmmaker said she "wouldn't just do any film". "I think it would need to be one where I had a strong feeling that I was the best person for the job (as director). Obviously that's not every movie that comes your way," she told Variety in The Big Ticket podcast.

She also talked about Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow stand-alone outing.

Asked why it took so long for the female superhero to get her own Marvel movie, Gillan said, it "does feel like she should already have one".

"I think we're only just starting to get together these female-led superhero movies. It's kind of a new thing and we're living in this time of change at the moment. To see 'Captain Marvel' do so well, I mean, I was crying in the cinema. So happy that she was smashing it and people were loving it. I think it's time to see the 'Black Widow' movie," the actor said.

