Avengers Endgame Star Reveals that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts Will Have a Child

Right in the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War before Doctor Strange budges in, Tony Stark narrates his dream sequence to Pepper Potts. In his dream, he saw that the two are married and Potts is pregnant. To this Potts says that this possible only when he gives up his alter ego form, Iron Man. But seems like, Tony's dream will come true in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Endgame.In an old interview from last year, Gwyneth Paltrow who essays the role of Pepper Potts, by accident revealed that she eventually gets married to Iron Man and two also have a child. As per a report in Cinemablend, if this turns out to be true, in Avengers: Endgame we might see a glimpse of their married life.In her interview, Paltrow had said, "Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together. She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they're married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve."Pepper Potts and Tony Stark were separated in Avengers: Infinity War when Iron Man went on to save the Earth and its mightiest heroes. Now, it seems fans will see them reuniting in the upcoming Avengers 4 movie.Going by Avengers: Endgame trailer fans have been assuming that Potts will have an important role in the film. The trailer had injured Tony Stark with his damaged Iron Man suit drifting in space. In the clip, he is seen recording a message for his fiancé Petter Potts. Since then, it was rumoured that there are fair chances that Paltrow will be his saviour. However, nothing has been confirmed so far. This time MCU is very cautious and unlike its previous films, it has made sure that nothing comes out before the film makes to the theaters.Avengers 4 titled Avengers: Endgame will release in April 2019.