English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Star Reveals that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts Will Have a Child
Right in the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War before Doctor Strange budges in, Tony Stark narrates his dream sequence to Pepper Potts.
A still of Iron Man and Pepper Potts from Iron Man 2. (Twitter)
Right in the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War before Doctor Strange budges in, Tony Stark narrates his dream sequence to Pepper Potts. In his dream, he saw that the two are married and Potts is pregnant. To this Potts says that this possible only when he gives up his alter ego form, Iron Man. But seems like, Tony's dream will come true in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Endgame.
In an old interview from last year, Gwyneth Paltrow who essays the role of Pepper Potts, by accident revealed that she eventually gets married to Iron Man and two also have a child. As per a report in Cinemablend, if this turns out to be true, in Avengers: Endgame we might see a glimpse of their married life.
In her interview, Paltrow had said, “Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together. She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they're married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”
Pepper Potts and Tony Stark were separated in Avengers: Infinity War when Iron Man went on to save the Earth and its mightiest heroes. Now, it seems fans will see them reuniting in the upcoming Avengers 4 movie.
Going by Avengers: Endgame trailer fans have been assuming that Potts will have an important role in the film. The trailer had injured Tony Stark with his damaged Iron Man suit drifting in space. In the clip, he is seen recording a message for his fiancé Petter Potts. Since then, it was rumoured that there are fair chances that Paltrow will be his saviour. However, nothing has been confirmed so far. This time MCU is very cautious and unlike its previous films, it has made sure that nothing comes out before the film makes to the theaters.
Avengers 4 titled Avengers: Endgame will release in April 2019.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In an old interview from last year, Gwyneth Paltrow who essays the role of Pepper Potts, by accident revealed that she eventually gets married to Iron Man and two also have a child. As per a report in Cinemablend, if this turns out to be true, in Avengers: Endgame we might see a glimpse of their married life.
In her interview, Paltrow had said, “Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together. She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they're married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”
Pepper Potts and Tony Stark were separated in Avengers: Infinity War when Iron Man went on to save the Earth and its mightiest heroes. Now, it seems fans will see them reuniting in the upcoming Avengers 4 movie.
Going by Avengers: Endgame trailer fans have been assuming that Potts will have an important role in the film. The trailer had injured Tony Stark with his damaged Iron Man suit drifting in space. In the clip, he is seen recording a message for his fiancé Petter Potts. Since then, it was rumoured that there are fair chances that Paltrow will be his saviour. However, nothing has been confirmed so far. This time MCU is very cautious and unlike its previous films, it has made sure that nothing comes out before the film makes to the theaters.
Avengers 4 titled Avengers: Endgame will release in April 2019.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bringing India on Board for DRS is One Of My Achievements: Richardson
- Polar Vortex: Watch Bored Americans With No Chill Throw Boiling Water at Arctic Wind
- UAE Protests Over Qatari Players' Eligibility at Asian Cup
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For
- This Woman Turned A Dying 110-Year Old Tree Into A 'Little Free Library'
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results