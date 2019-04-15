English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr Aka Iron Man Has a Special Message for His Indian Fans
Robert Downey Jr, who has been playing the much-loved character since 2008, was in live conversation with his Indian fans from Seoul.
(Image: AP)
Loading...
Indian members of Team Stark left Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man overwhelmed by their love and adulation when they assembled in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru to meet their favourite superhero early Sunday morning.
Downey Jr, who has been playing the much-loved character since 2008, was in live conversation with his Indian fans from Seoul.
He is currently promoting Avengers: Endgame in South Korea with co-stars Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner and directors Anthony and Joe Russo.
The actor may be known for his witty remarks, but he was left speechless when his appearance on screen was met with deafening screams of crazy fans.
Downey Jr, 54, was over the moon with the frenzy during the video conference and promised that he will visit India soon.
"You guys are just amazing fans. I can't wait. I cannot believe I haven't been to India. I'm coming there so damn soon," the actor told close to 1,500 fans who gathered in the four metros to catch his glimpse.
Only four lucky Marvel fanatics got the golden opportunity to ask a question to their beloved superhero and the actor was all ears to them.
When one of the fans asked if he could tell some fun stories from the "Endgame'" wrap party, the actor gave an emotional response saying the film sums up all the good memories the team shared over the years.
"Well, I have no memory of it so it must have been pretty good. I got to tell you honestly, we made both 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame', we basically shot them back to back and it was the time that most of the Avengers and Guardians and everyone was spending the most time together.
"This 'Endgame' really represents the culmination of probably the time in our lives that we have been the closest," he said.
The video conference took place in cinema halls across the four cities, which were jam-packed with Iron Man admirers holding posters, donning T-shirts and chanting 'RDJ' ever since they arrived in the theatres.
Young fans, who had always seen Tony Stark on the big screen leading the Avengers in a fight against the evil, had a surreal experience while interacting with the star himself.
As they waited to meet Downey Jr, they were treated with official Marvel T-shirts as a prize in a Q&A session.
The over seven-minute-long live session left the fans with a memory to cherish forever and a hope to meet Downey Jr during his maiden visit to India, which he promised will happen soon.
Endgame is slated to be released in India on April 26.
The film also features Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson and Josh Brolin.
Downey Jr, who has been playing the much-loved character since 2008, was in live conversation with his Indian fans from Seoul.
He is currently promoting Avengers: Endgame in South Korea with co-stars Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner and directors Anthony and Joe Russo.
The actor may be known for his witty remarks, but he was left speechless when his appearance on screen was met with deafening screams of crazy fans.
Downey Jr, 54, was over the moon with the frenzy during the video conference and promised that he will visit India soon.
"You guys are just amazing fans. I can't wait. I cannot believe I haven't been to India. I'm coming there so damn soon," the actor told close to 1,500 fans who gathered in the four metros to catch his glimpse.
Only four lucky Marvel fanatics got the golden opportunity to ask a question to their beloved superhero and the actor was all ears to them.
When one of the fans asked if he could tell some fun stories from the "Endgame'" wrap party, the actor gave an emotional response saying the film sums up all the good memories the team shared over the years.
"Well, I have no memory of it so it must have been pretty good. I got to tell you honestly, we made both 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame', we basically shot them back to back and it was the time that most of the Avengers and Guardians and everyone was spending the most time together.
"This 'Endgame' really represents the culmination of probably the time in our lives that we have been the closest," he said.
The video conference took place in cinema halls across the four cities, which were jam-packed with Iron Man admirers holding posters, donning T-shirts and chanting 'RDJ' ever since they arrived in the theatres.
Young fans, who had always seen Tony Stark on the big screen leading the Avengers in a fight against the evil, had a surreal experience while interacting with the star himself.
As they waited to meet Downey Jr, they were treated with official Marvel T-shirts as a prize in a Q&A session.
The over seven-minute-long live session left the fans with a memory to cherish forever and a hope to meet Downey Jr during his maiden visit to India, which he promised will happen soon.
Endgame is slated to be released in India on April 26.
The film also features Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson and Josh Brolin.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 Hybrid Sportscar Modified by DC Design
- Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Give Us Major Style Goals, See Pics
- NRI Who Wanted to Vote Posted Ticket to India Online, Pranksters Cancelled it
- Ishaan Khatter's Bike Towed from No-parking Zone, Actor Fined Rs 500: Report
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results