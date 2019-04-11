English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr's Delightful Dancing Videos Literally Broke the Internet
Don't be shocked if you find Tony Stark decked up in coloured pants with a buzzing radio in his hand and dancing on the beats of Beatles and Queen.
Image courtesy: Robert Downey Jr/ Instagram
Don't be shocked if you find Tony Stark decked up in coloured pants with a buzzing radio in his hand and dancing to the beats of The Beatles and Queen. Because it's Robert Downey Jr's style to bid adieu to his Iron Man armour which he has donned for over a decade now.
Appearing to be Downey Jr's customary farewell to MCU's popular character, the actor is seen throwing his hands randomly in the air and kicking in synchronisation with the music as he gears up for the Avengers: Endgame press tours.
On the first day, he chose red pants, black jacket and a pinch of Tony stark's spark to break into an amusing dancing session on Blondie’s Heart of Glass.
On day two, he declared that the Avengers are coming for Thanos with The Jimi Hendrix Experience- Purple Haze, as he pulled off a grey ensemble with tinted glasses.
He also made Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Chris Evans (Captain America) to dance on The Beatles Hey Jude.
The next day he made a point that he is indeed the smartest superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Very subtly he announced that Avengers are 'coming soon', with another dancing session on Queen's popular track, titled Coming Soon.
And finally, on the fourth day, RDJ spun and flipped over Andy Gibb’s Shadow Dancing and blew a few kisses at his fans at the end of the video.
Meanwhile, his co-actors, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo who play Captain America and Hulk, respectively, in the films are brooding over who was the most emotional one on the last day of the shoot of Avengers: Endgame.
In a video interview with Associated Press, which also featured Karen Gillan, Mark and Chris could be seen talking about bidding adieu to a franchise that has garnered immense love and admiration from the fans. When the interviewer asked the actors about who was the most emotional on the last day of shooting of Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo named Scarlett Johansson, while, Evans said he was "pretty teary-eyed".
Marking the end of MCU's phase three, Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.
