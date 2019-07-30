Take the pledge to vote

Avengers Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr 'Insisted' Tony Stark Remained Silent During His Final Scene

During a panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con, 'Avengers: Endgame' screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spoke about the heartbreaking death of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel's juggernaut.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
For over a decade, Robert Downey Jr has been Tony Stark aka Iron Man for Marvel fanatics around the world. Downey Jr's iconic character met its fate when Iron Man used the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame to snap Thanos' armies out of existence so the Avengers could win.

During a panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con, Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spoke about the heartbreaking death of Tony Stark/Iron Man near the conclusion of Endgame.

Markus and McFeely said that Downey Jr. insisted that Tony Stark shouldn't speak much during his final scene when he sacrificed himself.

"These actors have spent a lot of time with these characters," McFeely said. "So Chris and I are very happy, and did, to write all sorts of lovely dying words for Tony Stark. Robert is not happy to say them, right?"

McFeely went on to say that Downey Jr. knew "instinctively" that "a guy who has talked and talked and talked for many, many movies, when he doesn't talk, you are crushed."

"He knew that, and we didn't feel we could turn in a page where he didn't talk," he added. "So he says, 'Listen, I want to do much, much less,' and he was right."

The 54-year-old actor reportedly earned USD 50 million as backend profit participation for Avengers (2012), and he made USD 75 million for Avengers: Infinity War.

Calling himself Marvel's "trust fund kid", Downey Jr previously said that post Avengers: Endgame an unknown road waits for him.

"There's always a dependency on something that feels like a sure thing. It's the closest I will ever come to being a trust fund kid," he said of his time with the studio.

