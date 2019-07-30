Avengers Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr 'Insisted' Tony Stark Remained Silent During His Final Scene
During a panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con, 'Avengers: Endgame' screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spoke about the heartbreaking death of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel's juggernaut.
Image of Robert Downey Jr from Avengers Endgame
For over a decade, Robert Downey Jr has been Tony Stark aka Iron Man for Marvel fanatics around the world. Downey Jr's iconic character met its fate when Iron Man used the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame to snap Thanos' armies out of existence so the Avengers could win.
During a panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con, Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spoke about the heartbreaking death of Tony Stark/Iron Man near the conclusion of Endgame.
Markus and McFeely said that Downey Jr. insisted that Tony Stark shouldn't speak much during his final scene when he sacrificed himself.
"These actors have spent a lot of time with these characters," McFeely said. "So Chris and I are very happy, and did, to write all sorts of lovely dying words for Tony Stark. Robert is not happy to say them, right?"
McFeely went on to say that Downey Jr. knew "instinctively" that "a guy who has talked and talked and talked for many, many movies, when he doesn't talk, you are crushed."
"He knew that, and we didn't feel we could turn in a page where he didn't talk," he added. "So he says, 'Listen, I want to do much, much less,' and he was right."
The 54-year-old actor reportedly earned USD 50 million as backend profit participation for Avengers (2012), and he made USD 75 million for Avengers: Infinity War.
Calling himself Marvel's "trust fund kid", Downey Jr previously said that post Avengers: Endgame an unknown road waits for him.
"There's always a dependency on something that feels like a sure thing. It's the closest I will ever come to being a trust fund kid," he said of his time with the studio.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Malaika Arora, Suniel Shetty Mourn the Death of Businessman Areef Patel
- Saaho Song Enni Soni Has Guru Randhawa Singing for Prabhas and It Totally Works
- Singer Guru Randhawa Attacked on Head in Vancouver By Unidentified Person
- PUBG Mobile Lite is Already Topping The Google Play Store Charts in India, And Here is Why
- Pravin Amre in Contention to be India's Batting Coach