Robert Downey Jr Says 'Love You Babe' to Rami Malek on His Oscar Win, Shares Moving Video

Best actor Academy Award-winner Rami Malek literally ended his Oscars night with a bang, accidentally slipping while trying to exit the stage after accepting his award on Sunday night.But after a consultation from paramedics, he was back on his feet — and couldn't stop celebrating his big win. Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr, who shares a close bond with Mr. Robot star, has shared a video in which the Avengers Endgame actor is all praise for the Oscar winner.In his speech, Downey Jr said, "I say, unequivocally, Rami Malek is the front of the bloodline of his acting generation, I think he has witnessed it here tonight and from an endomorphic loner of 'Mr Robot' to the complete showman that he displayed here. I am just telling you dude and you already know it, you are good.""@ramimalek Who loves you babe? This guy right here..." Downey Jr captioned the video.A few years ago, Downey Jr had made a surprise visit on Malek's Mr Robot sets."You turned me into a hero when you came to set," Malek had then told Downey Jr in an interview with Interview Magazine about his visit. "I'm not kidding. They were like, 'You know him?' 'How do you know him?' I knew it was very cool to know you, but the world started paying me more attention on that day on set.""I just told them how close we were and that we hang out, we celebrate holidays together, we watch movies together, all of which is true!" Malek elaborated on their bond.Malek won Best Actor for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody."My mom is in here somewhere, I love you. I love you, lady," Malek said while accepting the award. "My family, thank you for all of this. My dad didn't get to see me do any of this, but I think he's looking down on me right now. This is a monumental moment."