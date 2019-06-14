Robert Downey Jr Wishes 'America's A**' Happy Birthday As Chris Evans Turns 38

From 2012's The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron to Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and most recently Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans portrayed Iron Man and Captain America, respectively, in several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. The two had a major showdown in Captain America: Civil War, courtesy The Sokovia Accords. But the Marvel's recent outing saw our two favourite superheroes reunite and their civil war got finally over.

As expected, as Evans turned 38 on Thursday, his co-star Downey Jr had plenty to say to the Cap cool.

Downey Jr wished Evans a happy birthday on Twitter with a hilarious GIF of Evans’ scene in which he fights himself in Avengers: Endgame.

Related: Chris Evans Could Have Been More Than Captain America Had You Gone to See His 'Good' Movies

"That is America’s a**" read the GIF, as Downey tweeted, "Happy birthday to America's a**. The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans."

Evans responded with a crown and blue heart emojis.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March, Evans revealed that he really didn’t want the Captain America part at first. He even said no to the role twice, but it was Downey Jr who called him and convinced him to take the role.

Mark Ruffalo, aka The Incredible Hulk, also shared a touching birthday message for Evans, posting a photo of himself and the birthday boy from set and writing, "Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today!"

Awwww, buddy. You’re a gem 💚 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2019

During a recent appearance on Sway's Universe, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who played Thor and Valkyrie, respectively, in Endgame, also wished Evans on his special day and even sang him "happy birthday".

Follow @News18Movies for more