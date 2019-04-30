English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Breaks Silence Over Black Widow Stand-alone Movie
Scarlett Johansson has been playing Black Widow aka Natalia Romanova since 2010's 'Iron Man 2' and her latest outing as the character is 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Avengers star Scarlett Johansson says she the much-anticipated stand-alone of her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character, Black Widow, will happen when the time is right.
Johansson has been playing Black Widow aka Natalia Romanova since 2010's Iron Man 2 and her latest outing as the character is Avengers: Endgame.
"I think everything happens when it's supposed to. All I'll say is that I think I have a greater understanding of the character now than I ever possibly could have had before. Whatever iteration you see of this character, may or may not see of this character in the future, will be the better because of it," the actor told Variety.
There have been reports that Jac Scaeffer is currently penning the Black Widow movie, but neither Marvel Studios nor its parent company Disney has confirmed the news.
It was also reported in March that actors Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and OT Fagbenle will star in the movie.
