Avengers Endgame Star Tessa Thompson Says Marvel's Valkyrie is Bisexual

Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upcoming 'Avengers: Endgame', had no problem addressing speculation about the character's sexuality.

IANS

Updated:April 23, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Avengers Endgame Star Tessa Thompson Says Marvel's Valkyrie is Bisexual
Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upcoming 'Avengers: Endgame', had no problem addressing speculation about the character's sexuality.
Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, had no problem addressing speculation about the character's sexuality.

At the Endgame red carpet premiere on Monday here, the "Sorry to Bother You" actress explained that she played her Marvel character as bisexual.

"In the canon, (Valkyrie) is bisexual. You see her with women and men, so that was my intention in playing her," Thompson told variety.com at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

"Obviously, at the forefront of most of these stories is not typically their romantic life. They have big stakes, like saving the world, so that tends to sort of trump."

Speaking for Valkyrie, Thompson speculated that the character might not limit her post-world-saving spooning to just one Avenger.

"I hear on the Internet there's been a lot of triangular conversations around Captain Marvel, Valkyrie, and Thor, and I think a communal spoon - just a spoon between friends that are hard-working would be a nice thing.

"It could be polyamorous, why not? A thruple. With Thor in the baby spoon. It's like there's Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, and then whoever's sort of holding him, is what I'm thinking," she said.

Thompson also offered her thoughts on Captain Marvel", which grossed over $1 billion and to date is the only female-led Marvel film.

"‘Captain Marvel' just broke the ceiling off and dissipated myths about what women can do in these spaces and society. So it feels like we are really entering a new phase of Marvel. So this night is about celebrating more than just this film," she said.

"(Stan Lee's) vision is the idea: what makes you different is actually your superpower. And when we are living inside of a robust time to be able to say to people that they can love who they want to love, they can be who they want to be. It's perfect to include those narratives inside of this world."

Avengers: Endgame will hit the theatres on Friday.

