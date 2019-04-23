English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Star Tessa Thompson Says Marvel's Valkyrie is Bisexual
Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upcoming 'Avengers: Endgame', had no problem addressing speculation about the character's sexuality.
Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upcoming 'Avengers: Endgame', had no problem addressing speculation about the character's sexuality.
Loading...
Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, had no problem addressing speculation about the character's sexuality.
At the Endgame red carpet premiere on Monday here, the "Sorry to Bother You" actress explained that she played her Marvel character as bisexual.
"In the canon, (Valkyrie) is bisexual. You see her with women and men, so that was my intention in playing her," Thompson told variety.com at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.
"Obviously, at the forefront of most of these stories is not typically their romantic life. They have big stakes, like saving the world, so that tends to sort of trump."
Speaking for Valkyrie, Thompson speculated that the character might not limit her post-world-saving spooning to just one Avenger.
"I hear on the Internet there's been a lot of triangular conversations around Captain Marvel, Valkyrie, and Thor, and I think a communal spoon - just a spoon between friends that are hard-working would be a nice thing.
"It could be polyamorous, why not? A thruple. With Thor in the baby spoon. It's like there's Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, and then whoever's sort of holding him, is what I'm thinking," she said.
Thompson also offered her thoughts on Captain Marvel", which grossed over $1 billion and to date is the only female-led Marvel film.
"‘Captain Marvel' just broke the ceiling off and dissipated myths about what women can do in these spaces and society. So it feels like we are really entering a new phase of Marvel. So this night is about celebrating more than just this film," she said.
"(Stan Lee's) vision is the idea: what makes you different is actually your superpower. And when we are living inside of a robust time to be able to say to people that they can love who they want to love, they can be who they want to be. It's perfect to include those narratives inside of this world."
Avengers: Endgame will hit the theatres on Friday.
Follow @news18movies for more
At the Endgame red carpet premiere on Monday here, the "Sorry to Bother You" actress explained that she played her Marvel character as bisexual.
"In the canon, (Valkyrie) is bisexual. You see her with women and men, so that was my intention in playing her," Thompson told variety.com at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.
"Obviously, at the forefront of most of these stories is not typically their romantic life. They have big stakes, like saving the world, so that tends to sort of trump."
Speaking for Valkyrie, Thompson speculated that the character might not limit her post-world-saving spooning to just one Avenger.
"I hear on the Internet there's been a lot of triangular conversations around Captain Marvel, Valkyrie, and Thor, and I think a communal spoon - just a spoon between friends that are hard-working would be a nice thing.
"It could be polyamorous, why not? A thruple. With Thor in the baby spoon. It's like there's Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, and then whoever's sort of holding him, is what I'm thinking," she said.
Thompson also offered her thoughts on Captain Marvel", which grossed over $1 billion and to date is the only female-led Marvel film.
"‘Captain Marvel' just broke the ceiling off and dissipated myths about what women can do in these spaces and society. So it feels like we are really entering a new phase of Marvel. So this night is about celebrating more than just this film," she said.
"(Stan Lee's) vision is the idea: what makes you different is actually your superpower. And when we are living inside of a robust time to be able to say to people that they can love who they want to love, they can be who they want to be. It's perfect to include those narratives inside of this world."
Avengers: Endgame will hit the theatres on Friday.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
- Ranbir Kapoor's Groupfie with Female Fans is the Most Adorable Thing Today, See Here
- Soon, You Will be Able to Change DTH Operators Without Having to Buy a New Set Top Box
- Bharat Actress Disha Patani Ups Hotness Quotient with Her New Selfie, See Here
- EXCLUSIVE | Cricket is My Life, I Try to Balance My Bowling With Batting: Rashid
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results