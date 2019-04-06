Avengers Endgame Stars Gather in Disneyland for $5Mn Children's Hospital Donation

Today the stars of Avengers: Endgame visited the Disneyland Resort to launch Avengers Universe Unites, a charity event that supports The Walt Disney Company's signature philanthropic commitment, Disney Team of Heroes: https://t.co/dc3GnNtplD pic.twitter.com/5gsoIxfKyI — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) April 5, 2019

The stars of the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, along with Disney CEO Robert Iger, appeared at Disneyland Resort on Friday to announce a $5 million donation to children's hospitals across the US.The donation of cash and toys to Starlight Children's Foundation is through the Avengers Universe Unites campaign, which is Walt Disney Company's signature philanthropic commitment to Disney Team of Heroes, according to Disney. The LEGO Group, Hasbro, Funko and Amazon also donated, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Brie Larson were at the Disney California Adventure Park to celebrate the donation."The superheroes in Avengers personify traits like courage, perseverance, bravery and hope — the same traits countless kids and their families in children's hospitals exhibit every day," Iger said, according to a news release. "We are grateful to have the Avengers cast take time out of their day to be a part of this effort to lift spirits and bring comfort to children during a difficult time."The Avengers stars were later joined by children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Anaheim and Garden Grove."Nobody understands magical experiences better than Disney, and we've been proud to partner with them in bringing those experiences to kids in children's hospitals for more than 20 years," said Adam Garone, CEO of the Starlight Children's Foundation, according to the release. "From delivering hospital care packages to storytelling through Starlight Xperience virtual reality to our recent Disney-themed Starlight Gowns, millions of seriously ill children have benefited from our amazing relationship together."Avengers: Endgame is due in theaters April 26.