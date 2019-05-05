English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Superhit in India, Priyanka Chopra Looks Fabulous at BBMAs
Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has changed her name from Sophie Belinda Turner to Sophie Belinda Jonas. Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev is all set to tie the knot with television actress Charu Asopa.
Marvel's latest outing Avengers: Endgame is unstoppable at the box office. After becoming the fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India, the film has set another record being the first ever Hollywood film to cross Rs 300 crore mark in the country. Moreover, it has zoom past the lifetime collection of its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War (USD 2.05 billion) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (USD 2.07 billion).
While MCU's 22nd film is minting millions at the box office, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like a million bucks at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 as she walked the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas.
Right after the same awards night, Priyanka's sister-in-law Sophie Turner surprised everybody with her sudden wedding with Joe Jonas. And now, she has officially changed her name from Sophie Belinda Turner to Sophie Belinda Jonas.
In a box office war, Avengers: Endgame has turned out to be a game-changer as it gallops its way to the $2 billion mark, raising the million dollar question whether it will surpass the $2.78 billion benchmark set by Avatar a decade ago. Also, it has become the first ever Hollywood film to cross Rs 300 crore mark in India.
Priyanka, who arrived at the BBMAs with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, made a stellar statement at the music awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. The actress made head turns with courtesy her sparkling ensemble and glittering jewels, which were priced over a whopping Rs 1.8 crore.
Just days after saying "I do" with Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding following the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Billboard Music Awards, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has legally changed her name.
With the trailer release of Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted and Game of Thrones' preview of the fourth episode of the final season, the first week of May has been about raging conflicts and their resolution. Also, the audience got the first look of Sonic the Hedgehog and Crawl. From the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, check out the latest must-see trailers released this week:
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev is all set to tie the knot with television actress Charu Asopa, who played one of the prime characters in the soap opera Mere Angne Mein. Sushmita, who is quite active on social media, announced the happy news on her Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of the newly-engaged couple.
Priyanka, who arrived at the BBMAs with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, made a stellar statement at the music awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. The actress made head turns with courtesy her sparkling ensemble and glittering jewels, which were priced over a whopping Rs 1.8 crore.
Just days after saying "I do" with Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding following the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Billboard Music Awards, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has legally changed her name.
With the trailer release of Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted and Game of Thrones' preview of the fourth episode of the final season, the first week of May has been about raging conflicts and their resolution. Also, the audience got the first look of Sonic the Hedgehog and Crawl. From the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, check out the latest must-see trailers released this week:
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev is all set to tie the knot with television actress Charu Asopa, who played one of the prime characters in the soap opera Mere Angne Mein. Sushmita, who is quite active on social media, announced the happy news on her Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of the newly-engaged couple.
