'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
After Marvel Studios built up fan excitement for the Avengers: Endgame trailer to a fever pitch, its directors Joe and Anthony Russo organised test screenings for the most highly anticipated movies of 2019 to about four different audiences.
In an interview with Collider, the directing duo opened up about the film's test screenings and Endgame's runtime, which as of right now is still looking like the longest running Marvel movie to date.
Confirming that there is still more work to be done in the editing bay, the directors noted that Disney is up for a three-hour film if it hits the right chord.
"I think the studio is down with what the best story is. Right now, we think the movie is playing well and we’ve had great responses from our test audiences and we’re feeling very good about where it is. We’re still doing work to it. We’re not done with it.
"Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it’s a lot of storytelling to work into it. Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like three hours worth of real estate," Russo brothers said.
Marvel is reportedly considering adding an intermission to the film, owing to its 3-hour runtime.
“We have screened the movie four times for audiences now. For the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom," Anthony Russo said.
