Avengers Endgame: Thanos' Look from the Marvel Film Leaked
vengers Endgame trailer was released recently giving us the official looks of the Avengers like Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye and Hulk among others.
A still of Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War (Twitter)
Avengers: Endgame trailer was released recently giving us the official looks of the Avengers like Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye and Hulk among others. They also introduced Captain Marvel in the film. But as these superheroes assembled to fight Thanos, the antagonist's look was kept under wraps. However, a leaked cover for Empire magazine’s April issue, featuring Josh Brolin gives the first look of the actor in the Marvel film.
The trailer released is one of the better trailers cut for any Marvel Cinematic Universe films. It has every superhero you wanted to see and more.
It begins with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) recalling his relationship with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and moves on to other Avengers—Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye—recalling the incidents that lead the world to a tipping point where Thanos finished half of it with a snap.
This trailer looks very different from the first one which was more like an introduction to the final battle between Thanos and rest of the earth. This time, it’s a build-up, an attempt to resurrect our hope in the mighty superheroes.
With mere weeks remaining before the next Avengers film answers all the many gripping questions that have been vexing millions of cinemagoers for almost a year now, Marvel Studios on Thursday dropped a new Avengers: Endgame poster.
All set to hit theaters on April 26. The very large Avengers: Endgame ensemble cast is led by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, and Elizabeth Olsen, among many others.
