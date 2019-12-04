Avengers Endgame, The Irishman Lock Horns in Best VFX Category for Oscars

The year has been an exciting and dramatic one for the fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe and Martin Scorsese. It has been three months since Scorsese expressed his disinterest in the Marvel franchise but the competition between the two is far from over.

In October, Scorsese in a statement said that he does not consider Marvel film as cinema and did not find them interesting. This was followed by numerous exchanges between MCU's directors and actors with other veteran filmmakers agreeing with Scorsese's words.

The fight between their fanbases continued with the release of Scorsese's highly anticipated film The Irishman. Marvel fans lashed back at the film calling it too boring and long. Nevertheless, Scorsese's fans agreed that the film was extremely long but disagreed on it being boring.

Now it looks like the two fanbases will be locked in another battle as Avengers: Endgame and The Irishman have both made it into the list of the Oscars for Best VFX among 18 other films. The list is expected to be cut down to ten in January and later to five. The five final nominees for the Oscars will be revealed on January 13, 2020.

Other films currently in this list include Ad Astra, The Aeronauts, Aladdin, Alita: Battle Angel, Captain Marvel, Cats, Dumbo, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Ford v Ferrari, Gemini Man, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Lion King, Men in Black: International, Midway, 1917, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Terminator: Dark Fate.

