Avengers Endgame: This Fan Theory Suggests Captain America can Control Infinity Gauntlet

Leading up to Avengers: Endgame, nearly all marvelmaniacs have been preoccupied with trying to decode, decipher and discuss the fan-theories. And the latest theory heavily hints at Captain America (Chris Evans) be the one to take down Thanos.As we inch closer to the release of Avengers: Endgame, a fan juxtaposed the events of Infinity War and concluded that there's a possibility that Captain America can wield the Infinity Gauntlet.The theory, posted on Reddit by u/XanPerkyCheck, points out Captain's ability to momentarily hold the Mad Titan back in the final battle in Wakanda in the Infinity War. (Watch Steve Rogers vs Thanos Scene below)Check out the theory here:Thanos moves his glove hand towards Rogers, and Rogers stops it with both hands. Thanos strains a bit more, but is unable to move his hand forward or close his grip, so he just knocks Rogers out with his non-glove hand instead.If you look at his facial expression, he looks shocked upon the initial block, then at towards the end he looks really perplexed with his eyes squinting and all, like he's thinking "how is this guy able to do this"? But what is 'this' that Rogers is doing?I don't believe it's physically blocking Thanos' hand. Thanos beat up Hulk, and Rogers is definitely not stronger than Hulk, not to mention Thanos knocks out Rogers seconds later, while Rogers' uppercut punch did nothing to Thanos.The glove works by responding to the will of the user, and in that moment, both of them were in physical contact with the glove. So Rogers was kind of "out-willing" Thanos, and while none of the infinity stones were actively being used, they were implicitly responding to both Thanos' and Rogers' wills respectively, with Rogers' influence being greater. And that's how he was able to resist Thanos.Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26, and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.