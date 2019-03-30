Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is

One snap. Destiny arrived

Thanos is touted as one of the most popular villains of Marvel post Avengers: Infinity War. The indomitable Mad Titan hunted across the universe in quest of the Infinity Stones, intending to use their limitless power for ultimately saving the universe by wiping out half of its population.Having the stones and the Infinity Gauntlet, he snapped his fingers and won the war he's set off. He's is the first one to whom Earth's Mightiest Superheroes, the Avengers lost. Post the Infinity War, we see him smiling to a serene morning, believing that he brought liberation to the universe. That is the last impression of Thanos the audience was left with.As Avengers: Endgame approaches in just two weeks, Marvel is making sure to up the game by treating the audience with something new.While most of the Avengers: Endgame trailers and teasers skipped Thanos, in a new video by Marvel India we are reminded of how fierce the antagonist is. Compiling some old footage from Infinity War with some new clips from Endgame, Thanos takes on the Avengers single-handedly and goes on to wreak havoc in the universe.The video opens with the purple villain saying, "Dread it, run from it. Destiny still arrives." and we are taken back to the events of Infinity War when he sacrificed his daughter Gamora and murdered Loki to get the Soul and Mind Stone, respectively. Following this, Captain America and Black Widow takes on the challenge to bring back peace to the world because 'even if there is a small chance, the surviving Avengers owe this to everyone who's not in the room to try'. Next, we see Steve Rogers and Tony Stark (Iron Man) saying, 'whatever it takes'."One snap. Destiny arrived. Now the Avengers assemble to take it all back. #WhateverItTakes," Marvel India captioned the video. Take a look:At the end of Infinity War, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk and War Machine were among the few Avengers who survived Thanos’ snap. While Black Panther, Spider Man, Nick Fury, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch among others disintegrated into dust.Will the disintegrated Avengers resurrect and will they be powerful enough to defeat Thanos? We'll find out in Avengers 4, the last film of Avengers Universe that will hit the screens on April 26.