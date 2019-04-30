English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame All Set to Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark at India Box Office Today
Avengers: Endgame has now clocked the second highest box office earning on a Monday in India, after Baahubali: The Conclusion.
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Avengers: Endgame's box office run in India is going great guns. After a blockbuster weekend, earning a gross total of over Rs 150 crores nett in three days, the movie's theatre occupancy hasn't dipped in the weekdays, either. Industry insiders have predicted that the film will earn Rs 200 crores by the end of Day 5, which is Tuesday.
Calling its box office run beyond outstanding on Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film earned Rs 31.05 crore on Day 4.
Adarsh also predicted that it will surpass the first week collections of Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju.
Avengers: Endgame has now clocked the second highest box office earning on a Monday in India, after Baahubali: The Conclusion. No Hindi film has ever collected 30 crore nett on a Monday.
Avengers: Endgame collected a massive Rs 53 crores when it released on Friday, and went on to become the fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India. The film released across 2845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.
In the US, the Marvel superhero flick took in a record-breaking estimated $350 million during its opening weekend, shattering expectations. Internationally, Endgame has grossed an estimated $859 million, breaking the highest opening weekend haul of any film released globally, reported cnbc.com.
Directed by the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony), Avengers: Endgame shows Thanos, the mad Titan, engaging in an epic face-off with the superheroes. The film features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson, among others.
