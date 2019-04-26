English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame to Earn Rs 150 Cr in First Weekend, Analysts Predict Box Office Tsunami
Film trade analysts predict Avengers: Endgame will create a tsunami at the box office in India.
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
After a record breaking advance ticket sales in India, Avengers: Endgame is all set to make records in terms of first weekend box office collections as well. The film, that finally released in India today amid much fanfare, is expected to rake in Rs 50 crores on Day 1, and a total of Rs 150 crores by the end of Sunday, say trade analysts.
Trade analyst Komal Nahata told PTI that the opening weekend figures may hover around Rs 150 crore plus, adding that the craze for the movie is unrivalled in India. There was a similar euphoria during the opening weekend of Baahubali 2.
"This kind of euphoria for advance booking was last seen during Baahubali 2 and for Dilwale Dhulania Le Jayenge as far as Indian films are concerned. The film should open at Rs 50.5 crore on the first day and about Rs 150 crore over the weekend," he said.
Read: Avengers Endgame Movie Review: Marvel's Stirring, Emotional Superhero Marathon
Distributor Rajesh Thadani too believes the film will open at Rs 50 crore on the first day. "Going by the advance bookings for the film and the craze for the film in India especially among the youngsters, it should open at least at Rs 50 crore. Over the weekend, it should gross close to Rs 200 crore. It is a big franchise so the numbers are also going to be huge."
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has already predicted a tsunami at the box office.
Thanks to the immense hype ahead of its release on Friday, Avengers: Endgame has sold over 2.5 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow. This marks the highest ever advance ticket sales for a Hollywood film on the platform. Avengers: Endgame is also the fastest film to have surpassed the two million advance ticket sales mark on BookMyShow, read a statement.
Read: BookMyShow Sells 25 Lakh Avengers Endgame Tickets in Record Advance Sales
#OneWordReview…#AvengersEndgame: MARVEL-OUS.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2019
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
The hugely-anticipated film exceeds the humongous expectations... Emotional, humorous, lots and lots of surprises in store... Get ready for a Tsunami at the Boxoffice. #AvengersEndgameReview pic.twitter.com/DW6SQNiEFq
