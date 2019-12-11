Avengers Endgame to Game of Thrones to Billy Porter, Here are Most Googled Searches in Entertainment

2019 has been a diverse year when it comes to the world of entertainment and showbiz. While a number of records were broken, many new ones were made. It was a milestone year when people of colour and gender got recognition at the global stage. Also, 2019 was the year when fans had to bid goodbye to two major fandoms: Game of Thrones and Marvel Phase 3.

As the countdown begins for 2020, Google has released its 2019 Year In Search revealing the top trending searches of the year when people across the world turned to Google to answer their queries.

From Avengers: Endgame to Game of Thrones and from Billy Porter to Old Town Road, below is the list including things that people searched the most about on Google in entertainment, music and fashion.

Avengers: Endgame

Iron Man’s tragic fate was a heartbreaking moment for the Marvel world, but ironically it was also a heartwarming one. Befoe he bids goodbye to his family and world, Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan professed that she loved him '3,000', meaning she loves him a lot. Interestingly, it is something Robert Downey Jr’s real kid told him. After the film released on April 26, 2019, 'I love you 3000' became a global breakout search on love this year. Also, Iron Man was the most searched Avenger globally on the day of the movie’s release.

Captain Marvel

Besides Iron Man, Captain America also passes on his mantle in Avengers: Endgame. But before that, Marvel introduced its first women-led superhero film from the franchise, Captain Marvel. Released in cinemas March 8th 2019 on International Women’s Day, actress Brie Larson was the force behind the female-powered film, who essayed the titular role. 'Captain Marvel' was globally searched 5 times more than Captain America in March.

Countries that searched for Captain Marvel the most in 2019 were South Korea, Brazil and Taiwan.

Game of Thrones

Apart from Marvel Phase 3, fans also had to bid bye to HBO's popular series Game of Thrones. Searches for Arya Stark hit an all-time high after GOT’s episode 3 debuted. In Game of Thrones' final season, Arya Stark heroically defeated the Night King and fans were so impressed they quickly turned her dextrous fight move into the #aryachallenge. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia were the countries searching for 'Game of Thrones' the most.

Lizzo

Lizzo can be easily called the celebrity of the year. Global search interest about her peaked in August 2019 after her single Truth Hurts (2017) went viral. The song appeared in the Netflix movie Someone Great and with its raging popularity, it was enlisted in top Billboard Hot 100 single two years after its initial release.

In 2019, people searched, 'lizzo truth hurts', 'lizzo juice' and 'lizzo tour'.

Billy Porter

If Emmys 2019 created a loud roar among the audience, Billy Porter was the one who got the loudest of cheer. As per Google's trends of 2019, he is the global top trending actor from this year’s Emmy Awards. Porter won an Emmy Award for the TV show Pose, making him the first gay Black man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Selma Blair

'selma blair ms' was a top trending search on multiple sclerosis this year after Selma Blair made a courageous red-carpet appearance post a multiple sclerosis diagnosis. The actress followed that up with a fearless first interview on Good Morning America to raise awareness about the chronic disease.

When They See Us

Netflix's show When They See Us raised a lot many questions this year. Curious after watching the series, people turned to Google to find answers about the Central Park 5. Top questions about the Central Park 5 asked globally were, 'What happened to the central park 5?', 'Where are the central park five now?' and 'How long were the central park five in prison?'

Also, the Global searches on the Central Park 5 hit were an all time high this year. The show tells the true story of five wrongfully accused teenagers. After the show was released, the men who are formally known as the Central Park 5 renamed themselves the Exonerated 5.

Old Town Road

Lil Nas was the discovery of 2019. His collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus was loved by the audience making Old Town Road the top trending song in the United States in 2019. After Billboard removed Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road from the Country chart, Billy Ray Cyrus entered the chat. Together, the duo recorded a remix that charted number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.