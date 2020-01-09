Avengers Endgame VFX Artists Reveal Original Artwork For Tony Stark's Death Was Gruesome
The film's visual effects partner Weta VFX recently revealed that the death look planned for Tony Stark was originally more gruesome and gory than the one seen in the film.
Avengers Endgame was a cinematic spectacle with a lot of new visual effects being introduced for the film and its characters. One of the film's most challenging effects was to give Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark the right look as he reached his impending doom towards the end.
Speaking to Insider, Weta's digital supervisor Matt Aitken said, "We gave the filmmakers a full range to choose from and one of those was where the energy from the stones had acted right up into his face and popped one of his eyeballs out and it was hanging out on his cheek."
Marvel's VFX Producer Jen Underdahl revealed that there was even a design that had Tony Stark's face resembling Aaron Eckhart's Two-Face from The Dark Knight where half of his face was charred with his teeth visible through them.
The filmmakers' major motive was to pick a look that made Tony Stark's inevitable death very clear to the audience while also not scaring them. One of the reasons for this has been that the MCU has focused on content that shouldn't repel or scare 13+ audiences.
In the end, the look picked for the character was between a pale whiteish appearance and a partly bloody face with minor burns.
