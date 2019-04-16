SPONSORED BY
Avengers Endgame Video Leaked: Iron Man Hugs Spider Man, Hulk Fails to Hold the Power of Infinity Gauntlet

If you decide to go forward with this post any further, you’re about to read major spoilers from the film and there would be absolutely no way to unsee (unread) it.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Despite conspicuous efforts from Disney, 10 days before the release of Marvel's much-anticipated film Avengers: Endgame, leaked videos from the film made their way to social media. These leaked videos have several major moments from the film.

While videos have been pulled down by the Studios, some blurred and unrecognisable images are still making rounds on the Internet. However, Reddit has detailed descriptions of every scene that featured in the video.

Also, the leaked videos don't reveal the ending of the game, they do confirm major fan theories that have been rumoured from long.

Here are the key events that were leaked from the clips, once again spoiler alert:

Time Travel- Scott, Hulk, Steve, and Tony travel to the battle of New York to retrieve the mind, space, and time stone.

Avengers assemble their Infinity Gauntlet- Hulk is seen trying to wield the Infinity Gauntlet made by Tony Stark gauntlet, but it appears it is too powerful for him to hold it.

Lost superheroes are resurrected- Post Thanos' fateful snap, half the population of the universe turns into dust. Sam (Falcon) is the first dusted avenger to come back, we hear him say to Steve "On Your Left," then we see T’challa and Shuri on the screen.

Avengers Assemble! - In a clip we see Captain America saying "Avengers Assemble!" after which all the Avengers, including Wasp, the Guardians, Spider-Man and many other superheroes assemble to take down Thanos and a revived Black Order.

Reunion of Peter Parker and Iron Man- The superheroes have resurrected and in a scene, Tony Stark goes ahead hugs Spider Man seeing him alive once again.

Other than this, we see Thor in a worn out drunken state with long hair and beard. Also, Hulk is in full form wearing spectacles. There are several moments where Rocket is seen working on the machines.

Recently, talking to media Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige asked fans to bring tissues with them, (now, we kind of know why). "Bring tissues. And bring your enthusiasm and love for these characters and cast because the actors have worked so hard for so long. We shot this movie for almost two years with Infinity War at the same time. I think just go into a theater full of fans and other people. And I hope you enjoy the movie," said Feige.

