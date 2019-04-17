English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Video Leaked Online, Marvel Gets It Removed
After news of leaked footage of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame circulated online, director duo Anthony and Joe Russo urged fans to keep spoilers to themselves.
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Loading...
Despite conspicuous efforts from Disney, 10 days before the release of Marvel's much-anticipated film Avengers: Endgame, leaked videos from the film made their way to social media. These leaked videos have several major moments from the film.
After news of leaked footage of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame circulated online, director duo Anthony and Joe Russo urged fans to keep spoilers to themselves.
According to reports, Avengers: Endgame screen shots, GIFs, short clips, and detailed posts have recently surfaced on Twitter and Reddit. It's not clear what the source of the leaked footage was, reports variety.com.
The pirated Avengers: Endgame footage is subtitled in Arabic, and "appears to have been recorded during a screening of the film judging from the theatre seats visible in the frame," Gizmodo reported. Footage from the film that leaked online runs about five minutes.
In a letter posted on Twitter, the Russo Brothers urged the fans to not "spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you".
"Remember, Thanos still demands your silence," they wrote, including the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame in the tweet.
They also wrote: "Please know that the two of us, along with everyone in the '...Endgame' have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.
"Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we're once again asking for your help."
Avengers: Endgame is slated to hit theaters on April 26.
The movie stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.
It's a direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. Both were directed by the Russo brothers.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @news18movies for more
After news of leaked footage of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame circulated online, director duo Anthony and Joe Russo urged fans to keep spoilers to themselves.
According to reports, Avengers: Endgame screen shots, GIFs, short clips, and detailed posts have recently surfaced on Twitter and Reddit. It's not clear what the source of the leaked footage was, reports variety.com.
The pirated Avengers: Endgame footage is subtitled in Arabic, and "appears to have been recorded during a screening of the film judging from the theatre seats visible in the frame," Gizmodo reported. Footage from the film that leaked online runs about five minutes.
In a letter posted on Twitter, the Russo Brothers urged the fans to not "spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you".
"Remember, Thanos still demands your silence," they wrote, including the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame in the tweet.
They also wrote: "Please know that the two of us, along with everyone in the '...Endgame' have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.
"Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we're once again asking for your help."
Avengers: Endgame is slated to hit theaters on April 26.
The movie stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.
It's a direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. Both were directed by the Russo brothers.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Bharat Poster Takes Us Back to 1970 When Salman Khan Met 'Madam Sir' Katrina Kaif
- Mental Hai Kya New Poster Out! Get Ready for Cutting-edge Insanity of Kangana & Rajkummar
- Unborn Twin Sisters Box it Out in Mom's Womb, Ultrasound Video of Fiery Fight Goes Viral
- Maisie Williams Had to Wear Strap Across Her Chest to Look Like a Boy in GoT’s Earlier Seasons
- Redmi Note 7 Open Sales Begin in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results