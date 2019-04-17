SPONSORED BY
Avengers Endgame Video Leaked Online, Marvel Gets It Removed

After news of leaked footage of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame circulated online, director duo Anthony and Joe Russo urged fans to keep spoilers to themselves.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Avengers Endgame Video Leaked Online, Marvel Gets It Removed
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Despite conspicuous efforts from Disney, 10 days before the release of Marvel's much-anticipated film Avengers: Endgame, leaked videos from the film made their way to social media. These leaked videos have several major moments from the film.

After news of leaked footage of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame circulated online, director duo Anthony and Joe Russo urged fans to keep spoilers to themselves.

According to reports, Avengers: Endgame screen shots, GIFs, short clips, and detailed posts have recently surfaced on Twitter and Reddit. It's not clear what the source of the leaked footage was, reports variety.com.

The pirated Avengers: Endgame footage is subtitled in Arabic, and "appears to have been recorded during a screening of the film judging from the theatre seats visible in the frame," Gizmodo reported. Footage from the film that leaked online runs about five minutes.

In a letter posted on Twitter, the Russo Brothers urged the fans to not "spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you".

"Remember, Thanos still demands your silence," they wrote, including the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame in the tweet.

They also wrote: "Please know that the two of us, along with everyone in the '...Endgame' have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.

"Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we're once again asking for your help."

Avengers: Endgame is slated to hit theaters on April 26.

The movie stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

It's a direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. Both were directed by the Russo brothers.

(With inputs from IANS)

