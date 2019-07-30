Why Black Widow Didn't Get Funeral But Iron Man Did in Avengers Endgame
While Tony Stark's story arc in 'Avengers: Endgame' was the perfect pay off to over 10 years of Iron Man plot, Black Widow's death became a controversial topic.
Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow.
In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr, and Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) sacrificed themselves in Avengers' fight against Thanos so their team members could win.
While Tony Stark's story arc in Avengers: Endgame was the perfect pay off to over 10 years of Iron Man plot, Black Widow's death became a controversial topic. One of the biggest criticisms to follow Black Widow's death was her lack of a funeral.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, co-director Joe Russo explained that the decision to give Iron Man a sendoff was made partly because Scarlett Johansson is still set to return in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow standalone movie.
“When you’re dealing with storytelling real estate in a three-hour movie, there’s only so much of it, and someone else has another film coming, there’s always the opportunity to bring closure in that other movie. In this movie, we had to bring closure to Tony Stark," Russo said.
At Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con 2019, a whole slew of announcements were made about the MCU’s Phase Four which included Black Widow standalone movie. The film will be Johansson’s seventh appearance in the role on the big screen, but the first to feature her as the main star.
It was confirmed at Marvel’s SDCC 2019 presentation that Black Widow’s release date will be the first of Phase Four: May 1, 2020.
“I feel like a weight has been lifted,” Johansson told Variety about the announcement.
Black Widow is currently in production in London. The film is being directed by Cate Shortland and also features Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh and David Harbour.
