SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Avengers Endgame will Feature Stan Lee's Final Cameo in MCU, Confirms Joe Russo

Stan Lee's posthumous cameo in 'Avengers: Endgame' will be his last one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers Endgame will Feature Stan Lee's Final Cameo in MCU, Confirms Joe Russo
Stan Lee's posthumous cameo in 'Avengers: Endgame' will be his last one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Loading...
Marvel Comics legend, Stan Lee was declared dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in November last year. The co-creator of iconic characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, X-Men and the Fantastic Four helped make Marvel Comics the brand it is today.

In his last years, Lee’s influence extended from the world of comics to films as he became as famous for his cameos in Marvel movies as he was for his revolutionary contribution to the pop culture. He appeared in every Marvel production, including Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the shared universe of the Avengers and the Guardians.

But since Lee's death at age 95 in 2018, it's been unclear how many more posthumous cameos would be granted to the legendary comic book creator as most recently, Lee had a touching posthumous cameo in Captain Marvel reading a script of director Kevin Smith's 1995 movie Mallrats, which Lee starred in as himself.

During a press interaction in Los Angeles over the weekend, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo finally addressed the fans' legitimate curiosity.

"It's his last one committed to film," Russo told the media.

Some fans speculated that the Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hits theaters in July, would feature Lee's final cameo, especially since Russo told the press earlier this month that "I don't remember if he was well enough to do the cameo in Homecoming or not."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram