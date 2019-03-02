English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame: Will Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury Be in the Upcoming Film? Actor Responds
Samuel L Jackson is currently gearing up for the release of 'Captain Marvel'.
Ever since making his first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in post-credits scene of Iron Man, Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury has been one of the MCU's main connective threads that has run right through the 2008 film to Avengers: Endgame's predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War. He also had a few guest roles on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in some of the show's earlier seasons, making him one of a few characters to transition between films and TV.
The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of Captain Marvel, recently spilled the beans on the status of his popular character in Avengers: Endgame.
"No (I’m not in it). No, why would I be? I don’t have any superpowers, I can’t fight battles. No, I’m not in it," Jackson was quoted as saying by CinemaBlend.
However, when he attended this week's Captain Marvel red carpet and was questioned by Metro about the reports of him teasing he wasn't going to appear in the Endgame, he responded, rather coyly.
"I didn't hint any of that, I didn't say anything, I just said 'I don't know'. That's the answer we're instructed to give," Jackson said.
Captain Marvel is out this Friday, March 8 in India. Avengers: Endgame will be released next month.
