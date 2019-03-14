English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Theory: Will the Avengers Form a New Infinity Gauntlet to Defeat Thanos?
Leading up to 'Avengers: Endgame', nearly all marvelmaniacs have been preoccupied with trying to decode, decipher and discuss the fan-theories.
Leading up to 'Avengers: Endgame', nearly all marvelmaniacs have been preoccupied with trying to decode, decipher and discuss the fan-theories.
Loading...
Leading up to Avengers: Endgame, nearly all marvelmaniacs have been preoccupied with trying to decode, decipher and discuss the fan-theories. And the latest theory heavily hints at living Infinity Gauntlet.
The theory suggests that the various heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universes with strong connections to the Infinity Stones will form a sort of living Infinity Gauntlet to defeat Thanos and undo his snap.
The theory, posted on Reddit by user Billbapapa, points out that several key superheroes in the MCU are linked directly to each of the six Infinity Stones, with several deriving their respective superpowers from them.
Check out the theory here:
We know now from CM that Carol is powered by the Tesseract / Space Stone. We already knew Wanda is powered by the Mind Stone. Indirectly those two already have the "signatures" inside them. I'm thinking it wouldn't be hard to imagine that whatever sacrifice Gamora actually went through in IW leaves her powered by the Soul Stone - wherever she is. Ant-Man obviously goes through a time vortex or something similar in the Quantum Realm to end up in the IW "future" and ring the doorbell in the trailers - I know not a lot of people have been in the Quantum Realm but we haven't ever seen another one journey through time there - possible something related to the Time Stone keeps that continuum intact, and maybe lets our friend through and similarly powers him going forward (real stretch on this one I know, but trying to flesh out the theory). We saw Quill hold the Power Stone (I know he's part Celestial cause of his lesser-daddy) but not impossible he absorbed some of it as he didn't die, and is now Powered by the Power Stone. Leaves only a walking embodiment of the Reality Stone to yet to be uncovered. I think it'd be interesting if we end up with a show down between the Stone Powered Heroes vs the Infinity Gauntlet - they effectively cancel each other out - and leave Cap/Iron Man/whoever else is left to battle it out on even turf with Thanos.
Avengers: Endgame will hit theatres in April 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The theory suggests that the various heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universes with strong connections to the Infinity Stones will form a sort of living Infinity Gauntlet to defeat Thanos and undo his snap.
The theory, posted on Reddit by user Billbapapa, points out that several key superheroes in the MCU are linked directly to each of the six Infinity Stones, with several deriving their respective superpowers from them.
Check out the theory here:
We know now from CM that Carol is powered by the Tesseract / Space Stone. We already knew Wanda is powered by the Mind Stone. Indirectly those two already have the "signatures" inside them. I'm thinking it wouldn't be hard to imagine that whatever sacrifice Gamora actually went through in IW leaves her powered by the Soul Stone - wherever she is. Ant-Man obviously goes through a time vortex or something similar in the Quantum Realm to end up in the IW "future" and ring the doorbell in the trailers - I know not a lot of people have been in the Quantum Realm but we haven't ever seen another one journey through time there - possible something related to the Time Stone keeps that continuum intact, and maybe lets our friend through and similarly powers him going forward (real stretch on this one I know, but trying to flesh out the theory). We saw Quill hold the Power Stone (I know he's part Celestial cause of his lesser-daddy) but not impossible he absorbed some of it as he didn't die, and is now Powered by the Power Stone. Leaves only a walking embodiment of the Reality Stone to yet to be uncovered. I think it'd be interesting if we end up with a show down between the Stone Powered Heroes vs the Infinity Gauntlet - they effectively cancel each other out - and leave Cap/Iron Man/whoever else is left to battle it out on even turf with Thanos.
Avengers: Endgame will hit theatres in April 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Boycott Chinese Products, But Please Leave My Noodles Alone
- WhatsApp Reverse Image Search: Is The Feature to Tackle Fake News Ahead of 2019 Elections
- Actor Randeep Hooda Gets new Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs 87.76 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe Launched in India at Rs 75 Lakh
- Champions League Final May 'Mess' With England - Southgate
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results