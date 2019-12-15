Avengers Endgame Won't Affect Story of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Says James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn has made it clear that the events of "Avengers: Endgame" will not have any bearing on the story of "Guardians of the Galaxy 3".

Gunn, who directed the first two parts of the series, took to Instagram to allay the concerns of the fans and said the script of the threequel is not yet final.

"The script will change because my scripts always keep changing up until the moment I shoot them. But it won't change according to anything from Endgame, because I already knew what was in that script before I wrote Guardians 3," the director wrote on his Instagram stories.

"Guardians of the Galaxy 3" will feature Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the titular superheroes.

The movie is expected to star to shooting next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.