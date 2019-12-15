Take the pledge to vote

Avengers Endgame Won't Affect Story of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Says James Gunn

'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' will feature Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the titular superheroes.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Filmmaker James Gunn has made it clear that the events of "Avengers: Endgame" will not have any bearing on the story of "Guardians of the Galaxy 3".

Gunn, who directed the first two parts of the series, took to Instagram to allay the concerns of the fans and said the script of the threequel is not yet final.

"The script will change because my scripts always keep changing up until the moment I shoot them. But it won't change according to anything from Endgame, because I already knew what was in that script before I wrote Guardians 3," the director wrote on his Instagram stories.

"Guardians of the Galaxy 3" will feature Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the titular superheroes.

The movie is expected to star to shooting next year.

