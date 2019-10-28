Avengers Endgame Writers Respond to Martin Scorsese's 'Theme Park' Comment

Anyone familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe would know the contribution towards it by the writer duo Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The two screenwriters have worked on the Captain America trilogy, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. With so much contribution to the superhero genre, there is no doubt that it was a matter of time to hear their opinion on Martin Scorsese's criticism of the superhero genre.

Speaking to Variety, the two shared their opinions at the Academy's Governors Awards. Christopher Markus said, "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Clearly, this movie, Endgame has reached a great number of people and has pleased a great number of people, I have to say, in a way a movie has not in a long time. If that's not cinema, I'm not sure what is. That is a collective, emotional experience that happened worldwide."

#AvengersEndgame screenwriters react to Martin Scorsese's #Marvel comments: "'Endgame' has pleased a great number of people...in a group, coming together, and if that's not cinema, I don't know what is" #GovernorsAwards pic.twitter.com/Q9G5TbTXW8 — Variety (@Variety) October 28, 2019

Stephen McFeely added that Hollywood is all about variety. He said, "All sorts of movies for all sorts of people. This one seemed like it was for a lot of people."

While the MCU may have been the duo's first stint at working in the superhero genre, it's not their first run with fiction films. Prior to the MCU, they gained attention after their work on the Chronicles of Narnia trilogy.

