Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal One Joke that Almost Got Cut from the Film
The idea for this joke came to the writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely shortly after the film's shooting was completed.
Avengers Endgame had a number of iconic moments in its three-hour run-time. Apart from emotional moments and callbacks, the film also had a number of hilarious dialogues. Some of these dialogues have become jokes that even the cast shares among themselves. Endgame writer Christopher Markus revealed that one of these dialogues was almost not in the film and was added during the re-shoot.
At a certain point in Avengers Endgame, Robert Downey Jr observes Chris Evans' old Captain America costume being too tight. It leads the viewers towards his rear and was referred to as "America's Ass". Downey also used the joke while wishing Evans on his birthday in a tweet.
In a recent interview with SYFY Wire, screenwriter Christoper Markus said, "It sort of grew on its own. The first thing that was there was Tony looking at Cap's terrible Avengers outfit and going, 'that suit does nothing for your ass.' That stood on its own for a while, and then Ant-Man was added to the scene, and he said, 'I think that's America's ass.' And that was the joke for a while."
The final amendment to the joke was made by Markus' long-time working partner Stephen McFeely, who decided that having Steve Rogers join in the joke would perfectly complete it. Unfortunately, the idea came to him shortly after the completion of the re-shoots. Nevertheless, the scene was done again with Evans' line being added to it.
Now, 'America's Ass' merchandise is also available for fans. It just shows how far small ideas can go.
