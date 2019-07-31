Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Thor Did Not Kill Thanos, Hint at Assisted Suicide

Towards the end of Avengers: Infinity War, it is only Thor who comes close to killing Thanos. He even stumps him to an extent, but Thanos uses the infinity stones to alter the time zone. Thanos also advised the God of Thunder to have gone for his head.

The failed attempt stayed with Thor for a long time. Despite having godly powers, Thor lost his planet and people at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War, and became a recluse. With no future plans whatsoever, he decides to binge on pizza, beer and video games for five years.

In Avengers: Endgame, Hulk and Racoon arrive in New Asgard on Earth to seek Thor's help to revenge Thanos. These three along with other Avengers go to Titan and upon their arrival, without any delay, Thor decapitates the Mad Titan with his axe, Stormbreaker.

Now that the Avengers: Endgame's digital versions are out with commentary from the writers and directors it was revealed that Thanos' death was more of an "assisted suicide". "So at one point in the room, everyone's getting real frustrated saying, 'What is the story here?' And I think Trinh Tran, our executive producer just said, 'God I really wish we could just kill him.' And we all went, 'Wait a second. Could you? What does that mean?" comicbook.com quoted writer Stephen McFeely as saying.

"Yeah, very very quickly, but what's great about it, is that it allows for a very different kind of movie to unfold. One that's reflective and pensive, and character-oriented rather than plot-oriented," said co-director Joe Russo.

"And they only accomplish what Thanos lets them accomplish. He has finished his job and he lets them kill him," added Christopher Markus, co-writer of the film.

It is pretty believable because when we see Thanos after 5 years, he is not the same Mad Titan audience saw in Infinity War. After five years, he is an exhausted and crippling being waiting for his final days. Markus points that he just had one definitive goal to balance the universe and having done that he readily allows the Avengers to kill him.

