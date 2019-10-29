Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Tony Stark Went to Asgard in One of the Drafts

Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed there was also a draft that saw Tony Stark travel to Asgard and engage in a battle with Idris Elba's Heimdall.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Tony Stark Went to Asgard in One of the Drafts
Image : A still of Robert Downey Jr from Avengers Endgame

The one thing that everyone knows about Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame is that both films had multiple drafts with a variety of narratives. Infinity War previously had a draft planned where Peter Parker would join the fight in Wakanda and Sam Wilson would take his place alongside Tony Stark.

Discussions following the release of Endgame revealed that there were also drafts that saw James Rhodes become the country's Vice President. There was another draft in which Bruce Banner has a heart to heart conversation with The Hulk inside the soul stone.

Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed there was also a draft that saw Tony Stark travel to Asgard and engage in a battle with Idris Elba's Heimdall.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, Stephen McFeely said, "We had a couple of good things. It was basically going to Asgard in a different way because the Space Stone was technically in a vault there, so Tony Stark was wearing a stealth suit. But of course Heimdall could see him, so Heimdall’s fighting an invisible Tony Stark while Thor’s doing something else. And it was just like ‘Why don’t we go to The Avengers?’"

In the end, that is what happened as Tony Stark travels to The Avengers to get the space stone alongside Bruce Banner, Steve Rogers and Scott Lang. On the other hand, Rocket Racoon and Thor Odinson travel to Asgard to retrieve the reality stone.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram