Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Tony Stark Went to Asgard in One of the Drafts
Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed there was also a draft that saw Tony Stark travel to Asgard and engage in a battle with Idris Elba's Heimdall.
Image : A still of Robert Downey Jr from Avengers Endgame
The one thing that everyone knows about Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame is that both films had multiple drafts with a variety of narratives. Infinity War previously had a draft planned where Peter Parker would join the fight in Wakanda and Sam Wilson would take his place alongside Tony Stark.
Discussions following the release of Endgame revealed that there were also drafts that saw James Rhodes become the country's Vice President. There was another draft in which Bruce Banner has a heart to heart conversation with The Hulk inside the soul stone.
Speaking to Cinema Blend, Stephen McFeely said, "We had a couple of good things. It was basically going to Asgard in a different way because the Space Stone was technically in a vault there, so Tony Stark was wearing a stealth suit. But of course Heimdall could see him, so Heimdall’s fighting an invisible Tony Stark while Thor’s doing something else. And it was just like ‘Why don’t we go to The Avengers?’"
In the end, that is what happened as Tony Stark travels to The Avengers to get the space stone alongside Bruce Banner, Steve Rogers and Scott Lang. On the other hand, Rocket Racoon and Thor Odinson travel to Asgard to retrieve the reality stone.
