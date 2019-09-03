Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Why Captain America's Ending Didn't Break MCU Rules

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is all set to launch its Phase 4 after wrapping up Phase 3: Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Avengers: Endgame, which was metaphorically the last chapter in a series containing 22 films, completed the arc of most of the original Avengers. Natasha Romanoff and Tony stark sacrificed their lives to bring back the other half of the population dusted off by Thanos.

However, the most confusing character arc completion was that of Captain America aka Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), who goes back in time and stays with the love of his life, SHIELD agent Peggy Carter in the 1950s. This marks the end of Evans' journey in the MCU as Captain America.

This, however, confused and angered a lot of fans who thought that staying back in time was not only against the rules of time travel set by the film but also very unlike Steve Rogers, who had now disrupted Peggy's family with her husband and children.

Now, Endgame writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus opened up about how that was not necessarily true. The latter opened up to Screen Rant and said, "Stephen and I are just so taken with the idea that Steve went back and somehow, therefore, has always been back. And he got to live his life. Because you get Captain America loyalists who say that if Cap goes back in time, he is honor-bound to fix everything he knows is going to happen. So he has to go save Bucky, he has to prevent the Kennedy assassination... he's a very busy man. But that's not why we sent him back. We sent him back so that he could become a whole person, and finally come home from the war. We didn't want him to go back and just keep adventuring, we wanted him to rest. And the only way we could come to that solution is if there are two Caps. Which I'm okay with."

Even though this explanation brings a little relief to a few MCU fans knowing that various other timelines were created and Captain America did not necessarily disrupt Peggy's family, it is still not a proper goodbye to one of the strongest and noblest heroes of the MCU.

The members of the Cap-Fam (friends of Captain America) Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively, are getting their own show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show will see Sam Wilson taking over as the new Captain America as Steve Rogers handed him his Uranium shield.

