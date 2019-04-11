English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame: You Won't Believe How Many Times Mark Ruffalo Was Forced to Shoot the Ending
Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe, said directors Joe and Anthony Russo did not want him to know the ending.
This image released by Disney shows Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in a still from Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Infinity War.' (Image: AP)
Loading...
Actor Mark Ruffalo says he was forced to film five endings for Avengers: Endgame because directors were so worried he would ruin the surprise.
During an interview to E! News, Ruffalo, who plays Hulk for the series, said directors Joe and Anthony Russo did not want him to know the ending, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"I don't know what's going to happen," Ruffalo said, adding: "I shot, like, five different endings to this movie."
He continued: "I didn't even get a whole script to this movie. And I don't know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it."
One of the dummy scenes, Ruffalo said, involved Chris Evan's character Captain America getting married during the movie.
The decision to make Ruffalo film multiple endings might be the filmmakers attempt to make sure he is unable to spill the ending to anyone while on a press tour with the rest of the cast.
Evans, joked during the interview, "Mark's a real liability. They have to throw Mark off the scent."
Ruffalo appeared shocked by his co-star calling him a "liability" for the franchise, but Evans would not back down from his statements.
"Because you have zero cred," he continued. "You have earned no trust in the Marvel universe. You, like, leak like a bodily function."
Leaks in the franchise have come from Ruffalo a number of times, including one time when the actor accidentally live-streamed the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram during the movie premiere.
He also accidentally spoiled the name of Avengers: The Endgame in October 2018 while speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show bleeped the moment when it aired, but it created a hilarious exchange between Ruffalo and Russo Brothers on Twitter.
Another spoiler happened when Ruffalo and co-star Don Cheadle were speaking on Good Morning America about Avengers: Infinity War. Star Movies is hosting an 'Avengers Pop Up' on April 20 and 21 on their channel, which will air Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers before the release of Avengers: Endgame, which will open on April 26.
"Wait until you see this next one," Ruffalo said during the interview. "Everybody dies. Well, half."
Cheadle looked shocked by the statement from his co-star and exclaimed 'dude' so he would realise his error. Ruffalo was able to pass off the statement as a joke, but people later wondered if the slip was actually a spoiler on his part.
During an interview to E! News, Ruffalo, who plays Hulk for the series, said directors Joe and Anthony Russo did not want him to know the ending, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"I don't know what's going to happen," Ruffalo said, adding: "I shot, like, five different endings to this movie."
He continued: "I didn't even get a whole script to this movie. And I don't know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it."
One of the dummy scenes, Ruffalo said, involved Chris Evan's character Captain America getting married during the movie.
The decision to make Ruffalo film multiple endings might be the filmmakers attempt to make sure he is unable to spill the ending to anyone while on a press tour with the rest of the cast.
Evans, joked during the interview, "Mark's a real liability. They have to throw Mark off the scent."
Ruffalo appeared shocked by his co-star calling him a "liability" for the franchise, but Evans would not back down from his statements.
"Because you have zero cred," he continued. "You have earned no trust in the Marvel universe. You, like, leak like a bodily function."
Leaks in the franchise have come from Ruffalo a number of times, including one time when the actor accidentally live-streamed the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram during the movie premiere.
He also accidentally spoiled the name of Avengers: The Endgame in October 2018 while speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show bleeped the moment when it aired, but it created a hilarious exchange between Ruffalo and Russo Brothers on Twitter.
Another spoiler happened when Ruffalo and co-star Don Cheadle were speaking on Good Morning America about Avengers: Infinity War. Star Movies is hosting an 'Avengers Pop Up' on April 20 and 21 on their channel, which will air Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers before the release of Avengers: Endgame, which will open on April 26.
"Wait until you see this next one," Ruffalo said during the interview. "Everybody dies. Well, half."
Cheadle looked shocked by the statement from his co-star and exclaimed 'dude' so he would realise his error. Ruffalo was able to pass off the statement as a joke, but people later wondered if the slip was actually a spoiler on his part.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lok Sabha Election #BallotBuzz: As India Lines Up at The Polls, Funny Business is Afoot
- Watch: 'Game of Thrones' Actors Can't Spell the Names of 'GoT' Characters Either & It's Hilarious
- Avengers Endgame Cast Pokes Fun at Mark 'Hulk' Ruffalo For Not Getting a Matching Tattoo
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be Part of Met Gala 2019's Benefit Committee
- Katie Bouman, the Scientist Behind the First-Ever Black Hole Image, is Now an Internet Star
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results