Avengers Endgame: You Won't Believe How Many Times Mark Ruffalo Was Forced to Shoot the Ending

Actor Mark Ruffalo says he was forced to film five endings for Avengers: Endgame because directors were so worried he would ruin the surprise.During an interview to E! News, Ruffalo, who plays Hulk for the series, said directors Joe and Anthony Russo did not want him to know the ending, reports dailymail.co.uk."I don't know what's going to happen," Ruffalo said, adding: "I shot, like, five different endings to this movie."He continued: "I didn't even get a whole script to this movie. And I don't know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it."One of the dummy scenes, Ruffalo said, involved Chris Evan's character Captain America getting married during the movie.The decision to make Ruffalo film multiple endings might be the filmmakers attempt to make sure he is unable to spill the ending to anyone while on a press tour with the rest of the cast.Evans, joked during the interview, "Mark's a real liability. They have to throw Mark off the scent."Ruffalo appeared shocked by his co-star calling him a "liability" for the franchise, but Evans would not back down from his statements."Because you have zero cred," he continued. "You have earned no trust in the Marvel universe. You, like, leak like a bodily function."Leaks in the franchise have come from Ruffalo a number of times, including one time when the actor accidentally live-streamed the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram during the movie premiere.He also accidentally spoiled the name of Avengers: The Endgame in October 2018 while speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show bleeped the moment when it aired, but it created a hilarious exchange between Ruffalo and Russo Brothers on Twitter.Another spoiler happened when Ruffalo and co-star Don Cheadle were speaking on Good Morning America about Avengers: Infinity War. Star Movies is hosting an 'Avengers Pop Up' on April 20 and 21 on their channel, which will air Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers before the release of Avengers: Endgame, which will open on April 26."Wait until you see this next one," Ruffalo said during the interview. "Everybody dies. Well, half."Cheadle looked shocked by the statement from his co-star and exclaimed 'dude' so he would realise his error. Ruffalo was able to pass off the statement as a joke, but people later wondered if the slip was actually a spoiler on his part.