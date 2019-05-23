Avengers Endgame’s Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America Have a Last Message for You

Last Message from Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark #IronMan.#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/pAzj1I2KrC — Marvel Universe (@77MCU) May 19, 2019

They may have sacrificed themselves for the greater good, but Iron Man and Black Widow aren’t done yet. They still have something to say. One last message.This past week, Marvel has been tweeting the last messages of some of the most beloved characters of the Avengers series. Most recently, it shared the one from Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. The message reads, “For the last five years I have been trying to do one thing, get to right here. That’s all it’s been about. Bringing everybody back. Let me go. It’s OK.”Tony Stark’s Iron Man’s message starts with, “Everybody wants a happy ending. Right? But it doesn’t always roll that way. Maybe this time.”He also shares his reason to write the note. “I thought I better record a little greeting, in case of an untimely death, on my part. I mean, not that death at any time isn’t untimely. This time travel thing we are gonna try and pull off tomorrow, it’s got me scratching my head about the survivability of it all. Then again that’s the hero gig.”He ends the message by saying, “Part of the journey is the end. What am I even tripping for? Everything is gonna work out the way it’s supposed to. I love you 3000.”Even Steve Rogers’ Captain America had something to say. He writes, “Well, after I put the stones back, I thought maybe I’ll try some of that life that Tony was telling me to get.”Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame—starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson among several others—has earned over $1.8 billion worldwide, becoming one of the highest grossing films of all time.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)