Avengers: Infinity War- A Brief Guide to the Infinity Stones And Why Thanos Wants Them

The countdown for Marvel's biggest film Avengers: Infinity War has begun and the first reactions have already declared it to be the best Marvel movie so far. The film is one of the most expensive and elaborate projects in the history of Hollywood, assembling over 22 main heroes from MCU and maybe more in its second part.The film will see Thanos, the Infinity Stones-lusting alien, entering Earth to complete his Infinity Gauntlet and facing the collective force of all the MCU superheroes seen on the big screen so far.As explained in the synopsis, the much-anticipated film will see an unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and span the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Basically, Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.Now, Infinity Stones is one term we've been hearing about since Captain America: The First Avenger and Thanos is one name that keeps coming up whenever there is any Infinity Stone involved. So what are these Infinity Stones and why is the biggest and baddest villain of MCU after them?As explained in Guardians of The Galaxy (2014) by The Collector, "Before creation itself, there were six singularities. Then the universe exploded into existence, and the remnants of these systems were forged into concentrated ingots… Infinity Stones.”Now the thing about these Infinity Stones is that no one person can hold it unless he/she wishes to die (except Star-lord who held the power stone with his bare hands and survived, but later we learnt it was because of his celestial heritage). Thus, even Thanos is collecting and holding the stone in a golden gauntlet, and once he collects all six he would be able to yield unlimited power to destroy civilization within minutes. Thanos plans on wiping out half the galaxy and or purifying it, and a completed Infinity Gauntlet will provide him with the ability to control all reality and finally enact his plan.Let's break down the six stones and their powers:The Space Stone resides in the blue Tesseract that has time and again appeared in various films in MCU. It was first seen in Captain America: The First Avenger as the source with which HYDRA was powering its weapon. The stone was then acquired by SHIELD and after Avengers Assemble (2012), was taken into the safe vault of Asgard by Thor. Later, when Asgard was destroyed, Loki managed to sneak the Tesseract with him into an Asgardian spaceship, which met Thanos ship in the post-credit of Thor: Ragnarok.The Space Stone has the power to create interstellar bridges from one end of space to the other. It is, in effect, a portal to other parts of the universe making it an incredibly useful asset to the invading Thanos. The Space Stone was used by Odin and Heimdall to build the Bifrost on Asgard, the rainbow coloured bridge that allows Asgardians access to the nine realms.Somewhere in Space with LokiThe Mind Stone is the one that was powering Loki's Sceptre in Avengers (2012) aiding him to control people's minds. The scepter was given to Loki by none other than Thanos, in order to help the Chitori army invade Earth. Later, in Avengers: Age of Ultron it was revealed that the scepter in fact contains an infinity stone which was later used to bring Vision to life. Now the Mind Stone keeps Vision alive and powerful and in return the ‘just’ Avenger keeps it contained.So far we’ve seen the Mind Stone being used to control minds, create energy blasts and power the Vision. It has also been suggested that Scarlet Witch derived her powers from the Mind Stone back in Age of Ultron, potentially leading to her connection with Vision.Earth, Avengers headquarters with VisionThe Time Stone is one of the more powerful stones and can alter time. The stone was first introduced in Doctor Strange as The Eye of Agamotto. In the film we see the stone, housed inside a pendant, being protected by the sorcerers in the New York Sanctum. The pendant was used by Strange to defeat Dormammu, and saving earth from being consumed by the darkness.The Time Stone, when properly used, can reverse or accelerate time. In Doctor Strange, it is used as a means of reversing the destruction of the Dark Dimension and Dormammu. The pendant itself, created by the first Sorcerer Supreme, was a means of housing and controlling the power of the stone.Earth, in possession of Doctor StrangeOne of the prettiest looking stones, the purple ingot was first introduced in Guardians of The Galaxy (2014) as an orb stolen by Star-Lord with galactic terrorist Ronan in search of it. This was also the first time fans got to know all about infinity stones and that Thanos is eager to collect them. Its power is being contained in an Orb. However, Star-lord is able to contain it for a brief moment with his fellow guardians (all hail Ego!).Among its other uses the Power Stone acts as a mini-Death Star, allowing its wielder to destroy planets just by touching the stone to the earth. Ronan -- the fanatical Kree villain of the first Guardians film who gained enhanced strength from the stone -- intended to use it to destroy all living matter on Xandar, the home of the Nova Corps.Xandar, In the safe vault of Nova CorpsFirst introduced in Thor: The Dark World as Aether, the Reality Stone was much desired by Malekith, the leader of the Dark Elves in the Thor sequel. The fluid Aether is actually a manifestation of the Reality Stone which can alter the state of matter, and can even turn the object or subject dark and evil. Later in the film, the Aether is sent to The Collector to keep it away from Space Stone which was then present in Odin's VaultThe Aether has only been glimpsed once so far in the MCU so its full power set remains unknown, but we do know that it turns matter into the dark matter by binding with a host and absorbing their life force. Odin describes the Aether as “an ancient force of infinite destruction,” and suggesting its reality-bending powers.Knowhere, The Collector's MuseumThe location or identity of the Soul Stone remains unknown within the MCU till now. However, there are many theories as to where and what it might be. One such theory revolves around the heart-shaped herb used by Black Panther in Wakanda, suggesting it could be linked to the Soul Stone as it allows T’Challa to communicate with his ancestors on a single plane. Considered as one of the most powerful stones, this might be the reason why the Infinity War takes place near Wakanda (though this is just one of the many fan theories)Very little is known about the Soul Stone but according to the comics, the stone could be the greatest threat out of all six Infinity Stones and might just have the ability to bring back people from the dead. Soul Stone allows the user to control souls, living or dead, and travel to an in-between-world between life and death.Not yet specified, but all hints point towards Wakanda.So far through the trailer, we know that Thanos will enter earth with Space Stone and Power Stone, and has eyes on the rest of them, which are present on Earth. Directed by Russo brother, Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27.