Avengers Infinity War Actors Had no Idea About the Ending, Says Producer

The producer of Avengers Infinity War, Trinh Tran, says even the actors didn't know what was waiting for them in the climax until the day of the shoot.

Updated:August 14, 2018, 10:11 AM IST
Josh Brolin as Thanos in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." (Image: AP)
As the world waits for Avengers 4 to know if their favourite heroes will survive Thanos’s fatal finger snap, which ‘killed’ them at the end of Avengers Infinity War, the film’s producer has revealed that even the actors weren’t aware of their fate in the film until the day of the shoot.

Trinh Tran, Avengers Infinity War’s producer, told Comicbook.com in a recent interview, “We were meticulous about each of the characters and spent a lot of time discussing how each character’s death would affect future films.”

The makers were extremely diligent about the timing of who would get what information. “The core creative group – writers, producers and directors – hold the keys to all that is going-on. From there, it’s a matter of just being careful how far the information gets out and at what time. We were very protective of these two films. They are our biggest endeavour at the studio and we wanted to preserve the information and not have anything spoil the fun out of discovering it for the first time in theatre with the audiences,” said Tran.

Adding that ‘the snap’ was always a part of the story, he explained, “We all agreed Thanos needed that iconic moment, and definitely used the comics as a reference point. We had Josh Brolin, in mocap, snap his finger on the day. Many other filmmaking aspects went into creating the iconic moment. The build-up to the snap was just as important as the snap itself.”

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers 4 is set to release on April 26, 2019.

