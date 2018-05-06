English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers: Infinity War Becomes Fastest Film to Earn $1 Billion Worldwide
The Disney-Marvel film, which released on April 27, will take in around $122 million this weekend from 4,474 North American locations, which, combined with its international total, will push it past the $1 billion mark.
(Image: AP)
Los Angeles: "Avengers: Infinity War" has crossed $1 billion worldwide, setting the record for the fastest film to reach the milestone.
The Disney-Marvel film, which released on April 27, will take in around $122 million this weekend from 4,474 North American locations, which, combined with its international total, will push it past the $1 billion mark, reports variety.com.
Avengers: Infinity War is Marvel's sixth film to reach that number, including the second most recent installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe "Black Panther".
"Avengers: Infinity War" brings together 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain Thanos. Anthony and Joe Russo have brought the story alive on the big screen with actors like Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson.
The film also features Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland.
The superhero tentpole opened to $257.6 million last weekend, attaining the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time.
The film got a flying start in India too by recording a gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend.
