Avengers Infinity War, Black Panther, Aquaman: 7 Out of Top 10 Films at the Worldwide Box Office in 2018 are Superhero Movies

Republic Day 2019
Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2018, 5:47 PM IST
2018 has been the year of superhero films. Be it Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War or Disney's Incredibles 2, superhero flicks took the box office by storm. The heroic characters overpowered the box office to such an extent that not one or two, but as many as seven films out of the top 10 worldwide grossers are superhero movies.

This year, production houses changed the way we look at these action-adventure films and built them as potential moneybags. According to Box Office Mojo and The Numbers, among the 10 films that raked in the most moolah this year, seven belonged to the superhero genre.

Setting a new benchmark for other such franchises, Avengers: Infinity War went on to collect $2 billion worldwide, becoming not only the highest grosser of 2018 but also the highest grossing superhero film ever.

Taking up the number 2 spot on the list is Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o starrer Black Panther which made $1,346.9 at the box office. The much-loved animated superhero film Incredibles 2 stood at the fourth position, collecting $1,242.5 worldwide.

Sony's Venom, starring Tom Hardy, made it to the fifth spot and earned $855.2. Surprisingly, 75% of its collection is from the overseas market, the highest percentage among the superhero films in the top 10 list.

Gaining the seventh spot, DCEU's origin story of the half-human half-Atlantean Aquaman revived the franchise's space in the market. The film collected a total amount of $748.8 at the worldwide box office. The film was a thrust for Warner Bros. as the production house didn't see much success with its past movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

Following Aquaman were Marvel's Deadpool 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp at the eighth and tenth positions, respectively. While Deadpool 2 made $735.6, Ant-Man collected $622.7.

The only three non-superhero films to find their space in the top 10 list were Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at number three, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout at the sixth spot and the biographical film about the British rock band Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, at the ninth position.

Likewise, 2019 is shaping up as another blockbuster year filled with superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready with Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The DC Extended Universe has Shazam! and Fox will come up with X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019.

