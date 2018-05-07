Avengers: Infinity War is the Fastest Movie Ever to Make USD 1 Billion

Avengers: Infinity War can check off yet another record: The second-highest second weekend of all time. Disney and Marvel’s latest collaboration earned USD 112.5 million from 4,474 locations in its second frame. The 56 percent decline was just enough to top the record previously held by fellow Marvel title “Black Panther,” which made USD 111.6 million in its second weekend. Star Wars: The Force Awakens holds the prize for biggest second weekend, with a mighty USD 149 million in 2015. Only five films have ever hit the USD 100 million-mark in their second weekends.In just North America, the superhero mashup has made USD 450.8 million. Among Infinity War numerous accomplishments is being the fastest film to gross USD 1 billion, in just 11 days. And the film has yet to open in China.One of three weekend releases opening in Infinity War almighty wake is Overboard, anchoring in the second spot with a solid USD 14 million in 1,623 theaters. The MGM and Lionsgate Pantelion remake of Goldie Hawn-Kurt Russell’s classic romcom of the same name now stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez. That three-day estimate washes in slightly ahead of Derbez’s last leading role, How to be a Latin Lover, which bowed with USD 12 million in 2017. Overboard is currently averaging a bleak 30 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score, however, is faring better with a 76 percent.Slipping to No. 3 in its fifth weekend is Paramount Picture’s A Quiet Place. John Krasinski’s horror thriller made USD 7.5 million in 3,413 locations, bringing its domestic total to an impressive USD 159.8 million.