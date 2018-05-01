Avengers: Infinity War Continues 'Dream Run', Set To Become Highest Grossing Hollywood Movie In India

#AvengersInfinityWar continues its DREAM RUN... Mon biz is a SHOCKER... That too on 2000+ screens... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr. Total: ₹ 114.82 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: ₹ 147.21 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar is a GAME-CHANGER... Like #Baahubali2 was in 2017... Will easily surpass *lifetime biz* of #TheJungleBook and emerge the HIGHEST GROSSING *Hollywood film* in India... #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2018

After selling a record-breaking million pre-booking tickets for its opening weekend, Avengers: Infinity War continues its dream run at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tracked the movie's sales over the weekend as well as Monday and revealed that the latest film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned a staggering excess of Rs 147 Crores total through its box office sales, having earned a substantial amount on Monday itself, a day normally considered to be a slow one at the box office.After apparently crunching the numbers, Adarsh estimated that the latest Marvel film is set to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India till date. Calling the film a game changer, "like Baahubali 2 was in 2017", the trade analyst also predicted that it will "easily surpass The Jungle Book, and emerge the highest grossing Hollywood film in India."