Avengers: Infinity War Enters the Prestigious USD 2 Billion Club
The film, which brings together the largest gathering of superheroes, achieved the milestone on 48th day of its release.
(Image: AP)
Marvel's smash-hit superhero ensemble film Avengers: Infinity War has crossed the USD two billion mark at the global box-office. The film, which brings together the largest gathering of superheroes, achieved the milestone on 48th day of its release, Disney said in a statement.
The global haul of Infinity War currently stands at USD 2.002 billion, which includes USD 656.1 million in North America and USD 1.346 billion from other territories.
It is the fourth film to achieve the feat and follows Avatar (USD 2.788 billion), Titanic (USD 2.188 billion) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (USD 2.068 billion).
In the US, the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed film amassed USD 257.7 million in its opening weekend and held the number one spot for three consecutive weeks.
In China, the film raked in a total USD 370 million and is the third-biggest Western film of all time.
Avengers: Infinity War featured Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, among others.
