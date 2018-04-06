Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation

Thanos is coming and he possesses Infinity Gems that has the power to alter reality and obliterate galaxies. Will the age of superheroes come to an end or will the last stand of The Avengers succeed in stopping the mad Titan? Dread it, run from it, destiny will arrive on April 27.Co-directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War promises to be much more than just a superhero move. It’s an event of cosmic proportions. The trailer of the film is already the most viewed trailer in YouTube history and social media is abuzz with predictions and inferences. Fans are sharing Easter egg videos and digital channels, websites are putting up new packages every day.Every generation has its big films. Generation X had Indiana Jones, ET, and Back to the Future to name a few. But the biggest Gen-X release was Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Similarly, the generation preceding Gen-X had Rocky, Taxi Driver, The Exorcist, and Platoon. But during the 70s, the two standout films that garnered overwhelming popularity were Jaws and The Godfather. The case of 90s was even bigger in terms of commercial success. Titanic, released in 1996, is the second highest grossing movie of all time with a worldwide box-office collection of $2,208,208,395.Since then, the money game has undergone a sea change. With the advent of the digital age, more tickets are sold and new fans are born every second. Now let’s back fandom with some logic and facts.The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is big but the Marvel Universe is bigger. The comic giant has often boasted a “proven library of over 5000 characters”. The MCU is just about 5% of that. Fans and enthusiasts, who have followed the origin stories for many years, were a tad disappointed to know that key Infinity Gauntlet characters like Adam Warlock, Silver Surfer, Namor, Hank Pym, Reed Richards, Doctor Doom, Mephisto, Terraxia, Death, Galactus, Lord Chaos, and Master Order were not part of MCU's Infinity War, scheduled to release in two parts.But don’t forget, Infinity War has a sprawling ensemble cast and it is the culmination of 18 MCU films. This, in the simplest terms and the most convenient definitions, is a movie event of a lifetime and possibly the biggest one of the millennial generation. As per reports, Infinity War Parts 1 and 2 has a combined budget of $1 billion, making it the most expensive two part film ever made.One of the major reasons for such a high budget cap is the salaries of the actors in the film. Robert Downey Jr., who has been portraying the character of Iron Man since 2008, is the highest paid actor in the world. He received a whopping $60 million for Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. If recent reports are anything to go by, Iron Man will receive a pay check of $200 million for Infinity War.That’s still just one superhero. The film also has Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Benicio Del Toro, Elizabeth Olsen, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland, Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin, Paul Bettany, Peter Dinklage, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, and many others. Phew! This feels like a cast from an awards ceremony night.Recently, the Russo brothers requested fans and enthusiasts to keep the plot of the movie a secret during the special screenings of the film. They wrote – “We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.” Previously, they peaked interests and emotions by saying that viewers must carry tissues to theatres. This possibly meant the demise of a fan favourite.Paul Bettany, who plays the superhero Vision, explained the sheer greatness and scale of the film to Collider in an interview - “It felt like the biggest movie that I’ve ever made and will ever make, and we’ve still got to make the [next] one. It’s crazy! I would come in, often at dawn because of the length of my make-up, and there would just be all of these twinkling lights. It looked like a town, but it wasn’t. It was where all of the trailers were. It was just massive. It’s massive! The call sheets are bananas. When you see the list of cast members, you’re like, ‘How is anybody else making a film in Hollywood, this year? How are they getting films financed? Everybody is in this!'”As per Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige, Infinity War will bring down the curtains on MCU’s Phase 3 and will make way for newer characters that will be the mainstay of all Phase 4 movies.So, mark your calendars for the biggest cinematic event our generation. April 27 will be a day to remember.