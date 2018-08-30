GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Avengers Infinity War: Marvel Fan Points Out Goof-Up in Film, Did You Notice It?

'Avengers Infinity War' is out on the home video and every Marvel enthusiasts knows what happens next. The fans get on their feet to dissect the film frame by frame to spot every little detail. One of them found a goof-up check here!

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2018, 10:57 AM IST
(Image: AP)
Avengers Infinity War has been out for quite a while now, and is even out on home video, so little wonder that it has had every scene dissected and discussed by now. Marvel fans have gone through the film frame by frame to spot every little detail that they probably couldn't notice on the big screen. And lately, Reddit is full of threads discussing those little details.

One such thread has pointed to the scene where Iron Man and Spider Man barge into Ebony Maw's ship to rescue Doctor Strange. While on-screen we just couldn't help be in awe of the new Iron suit, on the home video the fan noticed that Stark finds it difficult to breathe and has to seal up the hole for proper breathing. The scene comes around 25 minutes past the film. On the contrary, in an earlier scene Tony enters the ship by burning a hole through in a similar manner, and doesn't seal up the opening but is absolutely fine breathing.

The fan also compiled screenshots from the movie to show precisely where the error is

reddit thread
Image Courtesy: Reddit

Soon other fans rushed in to talk about the scene. While one of them defended the scene saying, "I'd like to think that he sealed it the first time too. Just because we didn't see it, doesn't mean that he didn't. Therefore I wouldn't call it a mistake." The other said, "It could've been a slight editing error and/or it was scripted that way. Hence, a mistake nonetheless."

Released this July, Avengers Infinity War is the highest grossing film in the 10-year-old franchise. The film echoes of the monumental success and became the fourth film in history to cross the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office. After blowing its fandom's collective mind with the events in Infinity War, everyone and their neighbors are waiting impatiently for the next Avengers film, which will conclude a film franchise that has spanned over a decade and 20 movies, and counting.

