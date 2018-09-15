GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel is Releasing the Film's Hindi Version Again; Deets Inside

Marvel Studios is going to release the Hindi version of hit film 'Avengers: Infinity War' in India again.

IANS

Updated:September 15, 2018, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel is Releasing the Film's Hindi Version Again; Deets Inside
(Image: AP)
Loading...
Marvel Studios is going to release the Hindi version of hit film Avengers: Infinity War in India again.

The studio is set to re-release the film on October 2.

"The record breaking success of 'Avengers: Infinity War' was historic. The response from Indian fans has been extremely overwhelming and seeing the ever-increasing following for the Hindi version we have decided to re-release just the Hindi version on demand from our English fans to enjoy the extended long weekend on October 2," said Bikram Duggal- Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, in a statement to IANS.

Avengers: Infinity War brings together 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain Thanos. Anthony and Joe Russo have brought the story alive on the big screen with actors like Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson.

The film also features Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland.

The 19th film in MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Avengers: Infinity War is a unique one in the superhero genre as none of the heroes save the day despite their cool gadgets and powers.

The Disney-Marvel film released in India on April 27, and got a flying start by recording a gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...