Avengers: Infinity War-Think You Are Ready to Join The Marvel Superheroes? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
Before Avengers: Infinity War, take the quiz and brush up your knowledge of Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Image: Twitter/MarvelStudios
It's all been leading up to this! Marvel's biggest film Avengers: Infinity War is all set to release on April 27. The plethora of superheroes in Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to join the forces to fight their biggest and baddest villain till date- Thanos. The film will see the Infinity Stones-lusting alien entering Earth to complete his Infinity Gauntlet and facing the collective force of all the MCU superheroes seen on the big screen.
Before you experience MCU's battle of cosmic proportions, take out little trivia and brush up your knowledge about Marvel's Universe. Any relevance to Infinity War can't be promised.
