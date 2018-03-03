English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- LEADING
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- LEADING
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- TRAILING
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- TRAILING
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- TRAILING
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- TRAILING
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- LEADING
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- TRAILING
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- TRAILING
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- TRAILING
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- TRAILING
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- LEADING
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- LEADING
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- LEADING
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- TRAILING
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LEADING
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- LEADING
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Avengers: Infinity War to Release Worldwide on April 27
The movie was earlier scheduled to release in India one week before the US, but with the shift the film will open on the same date.
A still from Avengers: Infinity War
Los Angeles: Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, which features an ensemble of superheroes, will release worldwide on April 27.
The release of Avengers: Infinity War in the US has been advanced from May 4 to April 27, reports variety.com.
The movie was earlier scheduled to release in India one week before the US, but with the shift, the film will open on the same date.
Marvel announced the news in a Twitter thread with star Robert Downey Jr.AThe date change means that the Disney tentpole will open day-and-date worldwide.
Anthony and Joe Russo returned to direct "Avengers: Infinity War", which also sees stars Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, and Mark Ruffalo reprising their roles.
In this latest instalment, the Avengers will also team up with the "Guardians of the Galaxy", lead by Chris Pratt's Star-Lord.
The Russo brothers directed "Captain America: Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War", which became 2016's top worldwide grosser with $1.16 billion. Joss Whedon directed 2012's "The Avengers" and 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron".
The two "Avengers films have grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide. "The Avengers" is the fifth-highest grosser of all time at $1.52 billion and "Age of Ultrona is the seventh-highest at $1.41 billion.
Also Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 3rd ODI in Wellington: Munro, Williamson Take Kiwis Past 50
- Watch: This Fan's Musical Tribute To Sridevi In Mumbai Local Is Soul Stirring
- Bigg Boss: All is Not Well Between Priyank & Vikas? Splitsvilla Heartthrob Clarifies
- Holi 2018: Big B, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes to Fans
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist