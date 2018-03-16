English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It
Avengers are assembling again and this might be the final time we see them together, so gear up because this cosmic ride is going to be a grand one.
After a thrilling first trailer, Marvel has released the final trailer for Avengers: Infinity War (Part 1) and it will give you a goosebump ride. The trailer, seen in the video above, sees all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming into play in an effort to combat Thanos and his desire to destroy the entire universe.
"An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time," the film's latest synopsis reads. "The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.
Infinity War promises to be one of the biggest films Marvel has ever made, combining almost every single superhero from across the 18-film franchise that began 10 years ago with the release of Iron Man in 2008. As the star-studded trailer shows, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, the rest of the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and pretty much every other ancillary character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are back.
