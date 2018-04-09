English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers: Infinity War Will See Superheroes Going To War In Lord of The Rings Style: Tom Holland
The superheroes, including Spider-Man, are gearing up to fight Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, which will release in India on April 27.
(Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland says that in the forthcoming film Avengers: Infinity War, the superheroes are really going to war Lord of the Rings style.
The superheroes, including Spider-Man, are gearing up to fight Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War", which will release in India on April 27.
"It's a Marvel movie, and there is a reason why it is called 'Infinity War'. There is a war. It's not the 'Infinity sparring match'. It's not the 'Infinity game of tennis'. They are really going to war like 'Lord of the Rings' style. Seriously. It was so cool when we filmed it," Holland said in a statement to IANS.
He said it was a dream come true to see his heroes in action.
"But to just see Captain America in his suit and to see Black Panther in his suit is just a dream come true. I'm just a kid from Kingston and all of a sudden I've been given this crazy opportunity to play a superhero... So it's been a real whirlwind and an amazing one at that," said the young actor.
How is it being Spider-Man?
"I just can't wait for the second 'Spider-Man' one. I just want to do it again. I had the time of my life on that movie. I made some friends who I'll keep for life. I learned so much about who I am, about what I can do as an actor, and as an entertainer.
"It changed my life for the better. And it's opened so many doors. I've gotten to travel the world and see amazing places and meet amazing people. My brothers are through-the-roof happy. They get to say that their big brother is Spider-Man. And it's great. There is no downside to this at all. I'm so lucky. And I realize that."
He pinched himself all the time.
"The other day, I was sitting in a tent with every single Avenger and just hanging out with them like I've known them for 10 years. And for me that is insane," said Holland.
Avengers: Infinity War also stars, among others, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.
